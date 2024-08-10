TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong year-over-year (YoY) performance. The company reported a revenue increase of 11.67% and a profit surge of 22.75% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 26.21%.
The company's efficiency in managing expenses was evident as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 14.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, these expenses saw an increase of 13.83% when compared to the same quarter last year.
Operating income also reflected a mixed performance. It was down by 16.02% QoQ but increased by 16.91% YoY, indicating strong operational growth compared to the same period last year.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.57, marking a 21.28% YoY increase. This is a significant improvement, showcasing the company's ability to generate more profit per share over the last year.
In terms of stock performance, TPL Plastech has delivered a -7.17% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable growth over the longer term, with a 72.1% return in the last 6 months and a 121.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, TPL Plastech has a market capitalization of ₹893.37 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹136 and a 52-week low of ₹38.6, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.
TPL Plastech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|77.16
|82.73
|-6.74%
|69.1
|+11.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.26
|2.64
|-14.66%
|1.98
|+13.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.38
|1.2
|+15.01%
|1.49
|-6.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.98
|74.18
|-5.67%
|62.95
|+11.16%
|Operating Income
|7.18
|8.55
|-16.02%
|6.14
|+16.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.02
|7.7
|-21.87%
|4.9
|+22.78%
|Net Income
|4.48
|6.07
|-26.21%
|3.65
|+22.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.57
|0.78
|-26.92%
|0.47
|+21.28%
