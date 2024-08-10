TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.67% YoY & profit increased by 22.75% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live
TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong year-over-year (YoY) performance. The company reported a revenue increase of 11.67% and a profit surge of 22.75% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 26.21%.

The company's efficiency in managing expenses was evident as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 14.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, these expenses saw an increase of 13.83% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating income also reflected a mixed performance. It was down by 16.02% QoQ but increased by 16.91% YoY, indicating strong operational growth compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.57, marking a 21.28% YoY increase. This is a significant improvement, showcasing the company's ability to generate more profit per share over the last year.

In terms of stock performance, TPL Plastech has delivered a -7.17% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable growth over the longer term, with a 72.1% return in the last 6 months and a 121.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TPL Plastech has a market capitalization of 893.37 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 136 and a 52-week low of 38.6, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

TPL Plastech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77.1682.73-6.74%69.1+11.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.262.64-14.66%1.98+13.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.381.2+15.01%1.49-6.87%
Total Operating Expense69.9874.18-5.67%62.95+11.16%
Operating Income7.188.55-16.02%6.14+16.91%
Net Income Before Taxes6.027.7-21.87%4.9+22.78%
Net Income4.486.07-26.21%3.65+22.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.570.78-26.92%0.47+21.28%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹4.48Cr
₹77.16Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue