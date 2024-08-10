Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

Livemint

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.67% YoY & profit increased by 22.75% YoY

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong year-over-year (YoY) performance. The company reported a revenue increase of 11.67% and a profit surge of 22.75% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 26.21%.

The company's efficiency in managing expenses was evident as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 14.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, these expenses saw an increase of 13.83% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating income also reflected a mixed performance. It was down by 16.02% QoQ but increased by 16.91% YoY, indicating strong operational growth compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.57, marking a 21.28% YoY increase. This is a significant improvement, showcasing the company's ability to generate more profit per share over the last year.

In terms of stock performance, TPL Plastech has delivered a -7.17% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable growth over the longer term, with a 72.1% return in the last 6 months and a 121.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TPL Plastech has a market capitalization of 893.37 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 136 and a 52-week low of 38.6, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year.

TPL Plastech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue77.1682.73-6.74%69.1+11.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.262.64-14.66%1.98+13.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.381.2+15.01%1.49-6.87%
Total Operating Expense69.9874.18-5.67%62.95+11.16%
Operating Income7.188.55-16.02%6.14+16.91%
Net Income Before Taxes6.027.7-21.87%4.9+22.78%
Net Income4.486.07-26.21%3.65+22.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.570.78-26.92%0.47+21.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹77.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

