TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.75% YOY

TPL Plastech Q1 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong year-over-year (YoY) performance. The company reported a revenue increase of 11.67% and a profit surge of 22.75% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.74% and the profit decreased by 26.21%.

The company's efficiency in managing expenses was evident as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 14.66% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ). However, these expenses saw an increase of 13.83% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating income also reflected a mixed performance. It was down by 16.02% QoQ but increased by 16.91% YoY, indicating strong operational growth compared to the same period last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.57, marking a 21.28% YoY increase. This is a significant improvement, showcasing the company's ability to generate more profit per share over the last year.

In terms of stock performance, TPL Plastech has delivered a -7.17% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable growth over the longer term, with a 72.1% return in the last 6 months and a 121.74% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, TPL Plastech has a market capitalization of ₹893.37 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹136 and a 52-week low of ₹38.6, indicating a significant range in its stock price over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TPL Plastech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 77.16 82.73 -6.74% 69.1 +11.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.26 2.64 -14.66% 1.98 +13.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.38 1.2 +15.01% 1.49 -6.87% Total Operating Expense 69.98 74.18 -5.67% 62.95 +11.16% Operating Income 7.18 8.55 -16.02% 6.14 +16.91% Net Income Before Taxes 6.02 7.7 -21.87% 4.9 +22.78% Net Income 4.48 6.07 -26.21% 3.65 +22.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.57 0.78 -26.92% 0.47 +21.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.48Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹77.16Cr

