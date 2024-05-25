TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.16% YOY

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.76% YoY & profit increased by 59.16% YoY

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.76% & the profit increased by 59.16% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.09% and the profit increased by 3.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.13% q-o-q & increased by 19.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.78 for Q4 which increased by 60.82% Y-o-Y.

TPL Plastech has delivered 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 63.11% return in last 6 months and 81.9% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the TPL Plastech has a market cap of ₹732.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106.5 & ₹38.6 respectively.

TPL Plastech Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.73 82.66 +0.09% 72.09 +14.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.64 2.22 +19.13% 2.21 +19.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.2 1.36 -11.57% 1.34 -10.26% Total Operating Expense 74.18 74.09 +0.13% 65.75 +12.82% Operating Income 8.55 8.57 -0.19% 6.34 +34.94% Net Income Before Taxes 7.7 7.16 +7.6% 5.12 +50.31% Net Income 6.07 5.88 +3.22% 3.81 +59.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.78 0.75 +4% 0.49 +60.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹82.73Cr

