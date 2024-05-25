TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.16% YOY

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.76% & the profit increased by 59.16% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.09% and the profit increased by 3.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.13% q-o-q & increased by 19.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.78 for Q4 which increased by 60.82% Y-o-Y.
TPL Plastech has delivered 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 63.11% return in last 6 months and 81.9% YTD return.
Currently the TPL Plastech has a market cap of ₹732.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106.5 & ₹38.6 respectively.
TPL Plastech Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.73
|82.66
|+0.09%
|72.09
|+14.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.64
|2.22
|+19.13%
|2.21
|+19.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.2
|1.36
|-11.57%
|1.34
|-10.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.18
|74.09
|+0.13%
|65.75
|+12.82%
|Operating Income
|8.55
|8.57
|-0.19%
|6.34
|+34.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.7
|7.16
|+7.6%
|5.12
|+50.31%
|Net Income
|6.07
|5.88
|+3.22%
|3.81
|+59.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.78
|0.75
|+4%
|0.49
|+60.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.73Cr
