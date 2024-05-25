Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.16% YOY

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 59.16% YOY

Livemint

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.76% YoY & profit increased by 59.16% YoY

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live

TPL Plastech Q4 Results Live : TPL Plastech declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.76% & the profit increased by 59.16% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.09% and the profit increased by 3.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.13% q-o-q & increased by 19.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.19% q-o-q & increased by 34.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.78 for Q4 which increased by 60.82% Y-o-Y.

TPL Plastech has delivered 4.16% return in the last 1 week, 63.11% return in last 6 months and 81.9% YTD return.

Currently the TPL Plastech has a market cap of 732.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 106.5 & 38.6 respectively.

TPL Plastech Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.7382.66+0.09%72.09+14.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.642.22+19.13%2.21+19.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.21.36-11.57%1.34-10.26%
Total Operating Expense74.1874.09+0.13%65.75+12.82%
Operating Income8.558.57-0.19%6.34+34.94%
Net Income Before Taxes7.77.16+7.6%5.12+50.31%
Net Income6.075.88+3.22%3.81+59.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.780.75+4%0.49+60.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.