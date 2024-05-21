Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.18% YOY

Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : Tracxn Technologies declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 94.18% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 35.78%.
The operating income was down by 34.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 94.68% Y-o-Y.
Tracxn Technologies has delivered 3.85% return in the last 1 week, 13.66% return in last 6 months and -13.43% YTD return.
Currently the Tracxn Technologies has a market cap of ₹981.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹124.2 & ₹66.1 respectively.
Tracxn Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20.32
|21.14
|-3.91%
|20.34
|-0.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-5.91%
|0.07
|-36.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|18.43
|18.25
|+0.99%
|18.98
|-2.89%
|Operating Income
|1.89
|2.89
|-34.81%
|1.36
|+38.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.89
|2.89
|-34.81%
|1.36
|+38.61%
|Net Income
|1.43
|2.22
|-35.78%
|24.5
|-94.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.2
|-35%
|2.44
|-94.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹20.32Cr
