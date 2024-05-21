Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.18% YOY

Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : Tracxn Technologies declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 94.18% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 35.78%.

The operating income was down by 34.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 94.68% Y-o-Y.

Tracxn Technologies has delivered 3.85% return in the last 1 week, 13.66% return in last 6 months and -13.43% YTD return.

Currently the Tracxn Technologies has a market cap of 981.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 124.2 & 66.1 respectively.

Tracxn Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20.3221.14-3.91%20.34-0.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-5.91%0.07-36.89%
Total Operating Expense18.4318.25+0.99%18.98-2.89%
Operating Income1.892.89-34.81%1.36+38.61%
Net Income Before Taxes1.892.89-34.81%1.36+38.61%
Net Income1.432.22-35.78%24.5-94.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.2-35%2.44-94.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹20.32Cr

