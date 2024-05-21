Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 94.18% YOY

Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.12% YoY & profit decreased by 94.18% YoY

Tracxn Technologies Q4 Results Live : Tracxn Technologies declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.12% & the profit decreased by 94.18% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.91% and the profit decreased by 35.78%.

The operating income was down by 34.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 94.68% Y-o-Y.

Tracxn Technologies has delivered 3.85% return in the last 1 week, 13.66% return in last 6 months and -13.43% YTD return.

Currently the Tracxn Technologies has a market cap of ₹981.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹124.2 & ₹66.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tracxn Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20.32 21.14 -3.91% 20.34 -0.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -5.91% 0.07 -36.89% Total Operating Expense 18.43 18.25 +0.99% 18.98 -2.89% Operating Income 1.89 2.89 -34.81% 1.36 +38.61% Net Income Before Taxes 1.89 2.89 -34.81% 1.36 +38.61% Net Income 1.43 2.22 -35.78% 24.5 -94.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.2 -35% 2.44 -94.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹20.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!