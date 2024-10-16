Transchem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Transchem Q2 Results Live : Transchem declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a notable increase in profit despite a stagnant revenue figure. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged year-over-year, showing a 0% decline, while profit surged by an impressive 49.36%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the figures tell a different story. Revenue saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, and profit decreased by 13.09%, indicating some challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 0.31% on a quarterly basis, yet they showed a significant decrease of 30.28% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the overall profit growth.

Operating income also reflected a decline, with a 35.44% drop quarter-over-quarter. Nonetheless, it increased by 4.76% when compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting some underlying operational strengths.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.18 for Q2, marking a substantial increase of 49.37% year-over-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors as Transchem continues to navigate the market challenges.

Transchem Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.16 0.16 +0.31% 0.23 -30.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -12.5% 0 -30% Total Operating Expense 0.37 0.27 +35.44% 0.39 -4.76% Operating Income -0.37 -0.27 -35.44% -0.39 +4.76% Net Income Before Taxes 1.94 2.19 -11.83% 1.3 +49.33% Net Income 1.44 1.66 -13.09% 0.97 +49.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.18 1.36 -13.24% 0.79 +49.37%