Transchem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Transchem Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 49.36% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Transchem Q2 Results Live
Transchem Q2 Results Live

Transchem Q2 Results Live : Transchem declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a notable increase in profit despite a stagnant revenue figure. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged year-over-year, showing a 0% decline, while profit surged by an impressive 49.36%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the figures tell a different story. Revenue saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, and profit decreased by 13.09%, indicating some challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 0.31% on a quarterly basis, yet they showed a significant decrease of 30.28% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the overall profit growth.

Operating income also reflected a decline, with a 35.44% drop quarter-over-quarter. Nonetheless, it increased by 4.76% when compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting some underlying operational strengths.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.18 for Q2, marking a substantial increase of 49.37% year-over-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors as Transchem continues to navigate the market challenges.

Transchem Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.16+0.31%0.23-30.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-12.5%0-30%
Total Operating Expense0.370.27+35.44%0.39-4.76%
Operating Income-0.37-0.27-35.44%-0.39+4.76%
Net Income Before Taxes1.942.19-11.83%1.3+49.33%
Net Income1.441.66-13.09%0.97+49.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.181.36-13.24%0.79+49.37%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹1.44Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTranschem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    156.05
    10:35 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.26%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    169.35
    10:35 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.5 (0.89%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.95
    10:35 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.75 (0.5%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.30
    10:35 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,770.50
    10:23 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    221.85 (4.88%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,911.25
    10:23 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    53.45 (1.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,879.65
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    9.6 (0.51%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,436.50
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    34.8 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,342.90
    10:23 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -344 (-7.34%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,609.00
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -63 (-3.77%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,298.00
    10:21 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -94.3 (-2.78%)

    Apar Industries share price

    10,653.25
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    -297.2 (-2.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    437.55
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    29.45 (7.22%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    979.75
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    55.6 (6.02%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,295.80
    10:22 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.12%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,411.80
    10:21 AM | 16 OCT 2024
    67.4 (5.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.