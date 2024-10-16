Transchem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Transchem Q2 Results Live : Transchem declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a notable increase in profit despite a stagnant revenue figure. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged year-over-year, showing a 0% decline, while profit surged by an impressive 49.36%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the figures tell a different story. Revenue saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, and profit decreased by 13.09%, indicating some challenges in maintaining growth momentum.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 0.31% on a quarterly basis, yet they showed a significant decrease of 30.28% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the overall profit growth.
Operating income also reflected a decline, with a 35.44% drop quarter-over-quarter. Nonetheless, it increased by 4.76% when compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting some underlying operational strengths.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.18 for Q2, marking a substantial increase of 49.37% year-over-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors as Transchem continues to navigate the market challenges.
Transchem Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.16
|0.16
|+0.31%
|0.23
|-30.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-12.5%
|0
|-30%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.37
|0.27
|+35.44%
|0.39
|-4.76%
|Operating Income
|-0.37
|-0.27
|-35.44%
|-0.39
|+4.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.94
|2.19
|-11.83%
|1.3
|+49.33%
|Net Income
|1.44
|1.66
|-13.09%
|0.97
|+49.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.18
|1.36
|-13.24%
|0.79
|+49.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.44Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
