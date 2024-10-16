Hello User
Transchem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Transchem Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 49.36% YOY

Transchem Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 49.36% YoY

Transchem Q2 Results Live : Transchem declared their Q2 results on 15 October 2024, revealing a notable increase in profit despite a stagnant revenue figure. The company's topline revenue remained unchanged year-over-year, showing a 0% decline, while profit surged by an impressive 49.36%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the figures tell a different story. Revenue saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, and profit decreased by 13.09%, indicating some challenges in maintaining growth momentum.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a slight rise of 0.31% on a quarterly basis, yet they showed a significant decrease of 30.28% year-over-year. This reduction in expenses likely contributed to the overall profit growth.

Operating income also reflected a decline, with a 35.44% drop quarter-over-quarter. Nonetheless, it increased by 4.76% when compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting some underlying operational strengths.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.18 for Q2, marking a substantial increase of 49.37% year-over-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors as Transchem continues to navigate the market challenges.

Transchem Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.160.16+0.31%0.23-30.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-12.5%0-30%
Total Operating Expense0.370.27+35.44%0.39-4.76%
Operating Income-0.37-0.27-35.44%-0.39+4.76%
Net Income Before Taxes1.942.19-11.83%1.3+49.33%
Net Income1.441.66-13.09%0.97+49.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.181.36-13.24%0.79+49.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.44Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

