Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2711.8% YoY

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live : Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across key financial metrics. The company's topline revenue saw a significant increase of 79.55% year-on-year, while profit soared by an astounding 2711.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In addition to year-on-year growth, the company also reported robust sequential performance. Revenue grew by 43.34% from the previous quarter, and profit saw a notable increase of 125.34%, demonstrating the company's strong operational momentum.
However, the results also highlighted rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses increasing by 8.17% quarter-over-quarter and up 26.58% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could potentially impact future profit margins, although the overall financial health remains strong.
Operating income reflected a remarkable increase as well, rising by 77.32% quarter-over-quarter and 366.15% year-on-year, further solidifying the company’s efficient operational strategies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.04, marking an impressive increase of 2433.33% year-on-year, which is likely to attract more investor interest.
As of 09 Oct, 2024, market analysts have a positive outlook on the company. Out of two analysts covering Transformers And Rectifiers In, one has issued a Buy rating while another has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Oct, 2024, is a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company is well-positioned for continued growth in the upcoming quarters.
Transformers And Rectifiers In Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|461.54
|322
|+43.34%
|257.06
|+79.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.05
|11.14
|+8.17%
|9.52
|+26.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.41
|6.78
|-5.46%
|6.21
|+3.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|398.75
|286.59
|+39.14%
|243.59
|+63.7%
|Operating Income
|62.79
|35.41
|+77.32%
|13.47
|+366.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|64.09
|27.78
|+130.71%
|3.01
|+2029.24%
|Net Income
|45.27
|20.09
|+125.34%
|1.61
|+2711.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.04
|1.4
|+117.14%
|0.12
|+2433.33%
