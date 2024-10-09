Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2711.8% YoY

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2711.8% YoY

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 79.55% YoY & profit increased by 2711.8% YoY.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live : Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across key financial metrics. The company's topline revenue saw a significant increase of 79.55% year-on-year, while profit soared by an astounding 2711.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In addition to year-on-year growth, the company also reported robust sequential performance. Revenue grew by 43.34% from the previous quarter, and profit saw a notable increase of 125.34%, demonstrating the company's strong operational momentum.

However, the results also highlighted rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses increasing by 8.17% quarter-over-quarter and up 26.58% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could potentially impact future profit margins, although the overall financial health remains strong.

Operating income reflected a remarkable increase as well, rising by 77.32% quarter-over-quarter and 366.15% year-on-year, further solidifying the company’s efficient operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 3.04, marking an impressive increase of 2433.33% year-on-year, which is likely to attract more investor interest.

As of 09 Oct, 2024, market analysts have a positive outlook on the company. Out of two analysts covering Transformers And Rectifiers In, one has issued a Buy rating while another has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Oct, 2024, is a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company is well-positioned for continued growth in the upcoming quarters.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue461.54322+43.34%257.06+79.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.0511.14+8.17%9.52+26.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.416.78-5.46%6.21+3.22%
Total Operating Expense398.75286.59+39.14%243.59+63.7%
Operating Income62.7935.41+77.32%13.47+366.15%
Net Income Before Taxes64.0927.78+130.71%3.01+2029.24%
Net Income45.2720.09+125.34%1.61+2711.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.041.4+117.14%0.12+2433.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹461.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

