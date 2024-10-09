Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 2711.8% YoY

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 79.55% YoY & profit increased by 2711.8% YoY.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q2 Results Live : Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q2 results on 08 Oct, 2024, showcasing impressive growth across key financial metrics. The company's topline revenue saw a significant increase of 79.55% year-on-year, while profit soared by an astounding 2711.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In addition to year-on-year growth, the company also reported robust sequential performance. Revenue grew by 43.34% from the previous quarter, and profit saw a notable increase of 125.34%, demonstrating the company's strong operational momentum.

However, the results also highlighted rising costs, with selling, general, and administrative expenses increasing by 8.17% quarter-over-quarter and up 26.58% year-on-year. This rise in expenses could potentially impact future profit margins, although the overall financial health remains strong.

Operating income reflected a remarkable increase as well, rising by 77.32% quarter-over-quarter and 366.15% year-on-year, further solidifying the company’s efficient operational strategies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹3.04, marking an impressive increase of 2433.33% year-on-year, which is likely to attract more investor interest.

As of 09 Oct, 2024, market analysts have a positive outlook on the company. Out of two analysts covering Transformers And Rectifiers In, one has issued a Buy rating while another has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Oct, 2024, is a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts believe the company is well-positioned for continued growth in the upcoming quarters.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 461.54 322 +43.34% 257.06 +79.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.05 11.14 +8.17% 9.52 +26.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.41 6.78 -5.46% 6.21 +3.22% Total Operating Expense 398.75 286.59 +39.14% 243.59 +63.7% Operating Income 62.79 35.41 +77.32% 13.47 +366.15% Net Income Before Taxes 64.09 27.78 +130.71% 3.01 +2029.24% Net Income 45.27 20.09 +125.34% 1.61 +2711.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.04 1.4 +117.14% 0.12 +2433.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.27Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹461.54Cr

