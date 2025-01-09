Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025:Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 51.44% year-over-year (YoY) and a staggering profit rise of 251.35% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹54.74 crore and revenue of ₹559.36 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 21.19%, while profit increased by 20.92%. Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 28.54% YoY.
The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, up by 24.72% q-o-q and an impressive 143.73% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.67 for Q3, reflecting a substantial increase of 233.64% YoY.
Transformers And Rectifiers In has delivered a commendable return of 3.69% in the last week, 64.29% return over the last six months, and 8.62% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Transformers And Rectifiers In boasts a market capitalization of ₹18581.77 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1297.8 and a low of ₹248.15.
As of 09 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|559.36
|461.54
|+21.19%
|369.35
|+51.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.33
|12.05
|+10.62%
|10.37
|+28.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.49
|6.41
|+1.25%
|6.31
|+2.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|481.05
|398.75
|+20.64%
|337.22
|+42.65%
|Operating Income
|78.31
|62.79
|+24.72%
|32.13
|+143.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.73
|64.09
|+15.04%
|20.58
|+258.26%
|Net Income
|54.74
|45.27
|+20.92%
|15.58
|+251.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.67
|3.04
|+20.72%
|1.1
|+233.64%
