Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 251.35% YOY, profit at ₹54.74 crore and revenue at ₹559.36 crore

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025:Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 51.44% year-over-year (YoY) and a staggering profit rise of 251.35% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹54.74 crore and revenue of ₹559.36 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 21.19%, while profit increased by 20.92%. Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 28.54% YoY.

The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, up by 24.72% q-o-q and an impressive 143.73% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹3.67 for Q3, reflecting a substantial increase of 233.64% YoY.

Transformers And Rectifiers In has delivered a commendable return of 3.69% in the last week, 64.29% return over the last six months, and 8.62% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Transformers And Rectifiers In boasts a market capitalization of ₹18581.77 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1297.8 and a low of ₹248.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 559.36 461.54 +21.19% 369.35 +51.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.33 12.05 +10.62% 10.37 +28.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.49 6.41 +1.25% 6.31 +2.85% Total Operating Expense 481.05 398.75 +20.64% 337.22 +42.65% Operating Income 78.31 62.79 +24.72% 32.13 +143.73% Net Income Before Taxes 73.73 64.09 +15.04% 20.58 +258.26% Net Income 54.74 45.27 +20.92% 15.58 +251.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.67 3.04 +20.72% 1.1 +233.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹54.74Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹559.36Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.