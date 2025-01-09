Hello User
Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 251.35% YOY, profit at 54.74 crore and revenue at 559.36 crore

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 251.35% YOY, profit at ₹54.74 crore and revenue at ₹559.36 crore

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 51.44% YoY & profit increased by 251.35% YoY, profit at 54.74 crore and revenue at 559.36 crore

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results 2025:Transformers And Rectifiers In declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with a topline increase of 51.44% year-over-year (YoY) and a staggering profit rise of 251.35% YoY. The company reported a profit of 54.74 crore and revenue of 559.36 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a growth of 21.19%, while profit increased by 20.92%. Despite the positive results, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 10.62% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and surged by 28.54% YoY.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also impressive, up by 24.72% q-o-q and an impressive 143.73% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 3.67 for Q3, reflecting a substantial increase of 233.64% YoY.

Transformers And Rectifiers In has delivered a commendable return of 3.69% in the last week, 64.29% return over the last six months, and 8.62% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Transformers And Rectifiers In boasts a market capitalization of 18581.77 crore with a 52-week high of 1297.8 and a low of 248.15.

As of 09 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Buy rating while the other has issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Strong Buy.

Transformers And Rectifiers In Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue559.36461.54+21.19%369.35+51.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.3312.05+10.62%10.37+28.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.496.41+1.25%6.31+2.85%
Total Operating Expense481.05398.75+20.64%337.22+42.65%
Operating Income78.3162.79+24.72%32.13+143.73%
Net Income Before Taxes73.7364.09+15.04%20.58+258.26%
Net Income54.7445.27+20.92%15.58+251.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.673.04+20.72%1.1+233.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹54.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹559.36Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

