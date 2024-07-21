Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 results : profit at ₹20.09Cr, Revenue increased by 106.98% YoY

Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 Results Live : Transformers & Rectifiers India announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a remarkable performance.

The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 106.98% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹20.09 Cr in profit.

This turnaround is particularly impressive considering the loss of ₹12.61 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

However, there was a decline in revenue by 37.19% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 39.37% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.88% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a decrease of 46.01% quarter-on-quarter, yet surged by 2067.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.4, marking a substantial increase of 247.37% year-on-year.

Transformers & Rectifiers India has shown strong returns with -0.77% in the last week, 182.94% in the last 6 months, and 223.23% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹11223.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹845.7 & ₹76 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given positive ratings, with 1 Buy and 1 Strong Buy out of 2 analysts as of 21 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook on Transformers & Rectifiers India.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 322 512.7 -37.19% 155.57 +106.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.14 18.37 -39.37% 9.45 +17.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.78 6.03 +12.4% 6.17 +9.89% Total Operating Expense 286.59 447.11 -35.9% 157.37 +82.11% Operating Income 35.41 65.59 -46.01% -1.8 +2067.22% Net Income Before Taxes 27.78 56.04 -50.43% -15.23 +282.4% Net Income 20.09 39.93 -49.68% -12.61 +259.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 2.74 -48.95% -0.95 +247.37%