Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 results : profit at ₹20.09Cr, Revenue increased by 106.98% YoY

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 03:37 AM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 Results Live : Transformers & Rectifiers India announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a remarkable performance.

The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 106.98% Year-on-Year, reaching 20.09 Cr in profit.

This turnaround is particularly impressive considering the loss of 12.61 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.

However, there was a decline in revenue by 37.19% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 39.37% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.88% year-on-year.

Operating income saw a decrease of 46.01% quarter-on-quarter, yet surged by 2067.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.4, marking a substantial increase of 247.37% year-on-year.

Transformers & Rectifiers India has shown strong returns with -0.77% in the last week, 182.94% in the last 6 months, and 223.23% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market cap of 11223.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 845.7 & 76 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given positive ratings, with 1 Buy and 1 Strong Buy out of 2 analysts as of 21 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook on Transformers & Rectifiers India.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue322512.7-37.19%155.57+106.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.1418.37-39.37%9.45+17.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.786.03+12.4%6.17+9.89%
Total Operating Expense286.59447.11-35.9%157.37+82.11%
Operating Income35.4165.59-46.01%-1.8+2067.22%
Net Income Before Taxes27.7856.04-50.43%-15.23+282.4%
Net Income20.0939.93-49.68%-12.61+259.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.42.74-48.95%-0.95+247.37%
FAQs
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 03:37 AM IST
