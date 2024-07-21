Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 results : profit at ₹20.09Cr, Revenue increased by 106.98% YoY

Transformers & Rectifiers India Q1 Results Live : Transformers & Rectifiers India announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a remarkable performance.
The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 106.98% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹20.09 Cr in profit.
This turnaround is particularly impressive considering the loss of ₹12.61 Cr in the same period last fiscal year.
However, there was a decline in revenue by 37.19% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 39.37% quarter-on-quarter but rose by 17.88% year-on-year.
Operating income saw a decrease of 46.01% quarter-on-quarter, yet surged by 2067.22% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.4, marking a substantial increase of 247.37% year-on-year.
Transformers & Rectifiers India has shown strong returns with -0.77% in the last week, 182.94% in the last 6 months, and 223.23% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹11223.2 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹845.7 & ₹76 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given positive ratings, with 1 Buy and 1 Strong Buy out of 2 analysts as of 21 Jul, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook on Transformers & Rectifiers India.
Transformers & Rectifiers India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|322
|512.7
|-37.19%
|155.57
|+106.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.14
|18.37
|-39.37%
|9.45
|+17.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.78
|6.03
|+12.4%
|6.17
|+9.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|286.59
|447.11
|-35.9%
|157.37
|+82.11%
|Operating Income
|35.41
|65.59
|-46.01%
|-1.8
|+2067.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.78
|56.04
|-50.43%
|-15.23
|+282.4%
|Net Income
|20.09
|39.93
|-49.68%
|-12.61
|+259.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|2.74
|-48.95%
|-0.95
|+247.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹20.09Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹322Cr
