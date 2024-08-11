Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 41.39% YOY

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.35% and the profit decreased by 41.39% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.46% and the profit increased by 64.79%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 5.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.75% year-over-year (YoY). This rise in SG&A expenses has had a significant impact on the company's financials.

Operating income for the quarter took a substantial hit, declining by 50.38% QoQ and plunging by 73.12% YoY. The considerable drop in operating income indicates the challenging market conditions and increased costs the company faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹16.63, marking a decrease of 41.4% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability for the company during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Transpek Industry has delivered a marginal return of 0.32% in the last week. However, the company has seen a negative return of -8.16% over the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -3.6%.

Currently, Transpek Industry has a market capitalization of ₹966.55 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹2185, while the 52-week low is ₹1510, indicating a wide range of stock price movement over the past year.

Transpek Industry Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 151.86 148.21 +2.46% 162.16 -6.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.76 15.88 +5.54% 16 +4.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.32 11.33 +8.75% 8.78 +40.38% Total Operating Expense 148.17 140.77 +5.26% 148.44 -0.18% Operating Income 3.69 7.44 -50.38% 13.73 -73.12% Net Income Before Taxes 11.66 8.74 +33.42% 21.25 -45.13% Net Income 9.29 5.64 +64.79% 15.85 -41.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.63 10.09 +64.82% 28.38 -41.4%