Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 41.39% YOY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:31 AM IST
Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.35% and the profit decreased by 41.39% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.46% and the profit increased by 64.79%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 5.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.75% year-over-year (YoY). This rise in SG&A expenses has had a significant impact on the company's financials.

Operating income for the quarter took a substantial hit, declining by 50.38% QoQ and plunging by 73.12% YoY. The considerable drop in operating income indicates the challenging market conditions and increased costs the company faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 16.63, marking a decrease of 41.4% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability for the company during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Transpek Industry has delivered a marginal return of 0.32% in the last week. However, the company has seen a negative return of -8.16% over the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -3.6%.

Currently, Transpek Industry has a market capitalization of 966.55 crore. The company's 52-week high is 2185, while the 52-week low is 1510, indicating a wide range of stock price movement over the past year.

Transpek Industry Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue151.86148.21+2.46%162.16-6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.7615.88+5.54%16+4.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3211.33+8.75%8.78+40.38%
Total Operating Expense148.17140.77+5.26%148.44-0.18%
Operating Income3.697.44-50.38%13.73-73.12%
Net Income Before Taxes11.668.74+33.42%21.25-45.13%
Net Income9.295.64+64.79%15.85-41.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6310.09+64.82%28.38-41.4%
FAQs
₹9.29Cr
₹151.86Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:31 AM IST
