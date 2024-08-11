Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 41.39% YOY

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.35% and the profit decreased by 41.39% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.46% and the profit increased by 64.79%.
The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 5.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.75% year-over-year (YoY). This rise in SG&A expenses has had a significant impact on the company's financials.
Operating income for the quarter took a substantial hit, declining by 50.38% QoQ and plunging by 73.12% YoY. The considerable drop in operating income indicates the challenging market conditions and increased costs the company faced during the quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹16.63, marking a decrease of 41.4% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability for the company during this period.
In terms of stock performance, Transpek Industry has delivered a marginal return of 0.32% in the last week. However, the company has seen a negative return of -8.16% over the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -3.6%.
Currently, Transpek Industry has a market capitalization of ₹966.55 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹2185, while the 52-week low is ₹1510, indicating a wide range of stock price movement over the past year.
Transpek Industry Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|151.86
|148.21
|+2.46%
|162.16
|-6.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.76
|15.88
|+5.54%
|16
|+4.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.32
|11.33
|+8.75%
|8.78
|+40.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|148.17
|140.77
|+5.26%
|148.44
|-0.18%
|Operating Income
|3.69
|7.44
|-50.38%
|13.73
|-73.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.66
|8.74
|+33.42%
|21.25
|-45.13%
|Net Income
|9.29
|5.64
|+64.79%
|15.85
|-41.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.63
|10.09
|+64.82%
|28.38
|-41.4%
