Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 41.39% YOY

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 41.39% YOY

Livemint

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 41.39% YoY

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live

Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry Q1 Results Live : Transpek Industry declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.35% and the profit decreased by 41.39% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.46% and the profit increased by 64.79%.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which went up by 5.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.75% year-over-year (YoY). This rise in SG&A expenses has had a significant impact on the company's financials.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for the quarter took a substantial hit, declining by 50.38% QoQ and plunging by 73.12% YoY. The considerable drop in operating income indicates the challenging market conditions and increased costs the company faced during the quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 16.63, marking a decrease of 41.4% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the overall decrease in profitability for the company during this period.

In terms of stock performance, Transpek Industry has delivered a marginal return of 0.32% in the last week. However, the company has seen a negative return of -8.16% over the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -3.6%.

Currently, Transpek Industry has a market capitalization of 966.55 crore. The company's 52-week high is 2185, while the 52-week low is 1510, indicating a wide range of stock price movement over the past year.

Transpek Industry Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue151.86148.21+2.46%162.16-6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.7615.88+5.54%16+4.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3211.33+8.75%8.78+40.38%
Total Operating Expense148.17140.77+5.26%148.44-0.18%
Operating Income3.697.44-50.38%13.73-73.12%
Net Income Before Taxes11.668.74+33.42%21.25-45.13%
Net Income9.295.64+64.79%15.85-41.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.6310.09+64.82%28.38-41.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.29Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹151.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.