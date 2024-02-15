Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 43.05% YOY

Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 43.05% YOY

Livemint

Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.51% YoY & profit decreased by 43.05% YoY

Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live

Transpek Industry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.51% & the profit decreased by 43.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 370.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & decreased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 319.81% q-o-q & decreased by 43.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 43.04% Y-o-Y.

Transpek Industry has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, -5.22% return in last 6 months and 2.58% YTD return.

Currently the Transpek Industry has a market cap of 1028.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2287 & 1440 respectively.

Transpek Industry Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue148.32120.94+22.64%196.47-24.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.6314.07+11.04%16.27-3.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.668.83-1.9%8.29+4.47%
Total Operating Expense129.3116.41+11.08%162.57-20.47%
Operating Income19.024.53+319.81%33.89-43.89%
Net Income Before Taxes19.965.56+259%32.83-39.2%
Net Income14.082.99+370.29%24.72-43.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.215.36+370.34%44.26-43.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹148.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.