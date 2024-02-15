Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 43.05% YOY

Transpek Industry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.51% & the profit decreased by 43.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 370.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & decreased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 319.81% q-o-q & decreased by 43.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 43.04% Y-o-Y.
Transpek Industry has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, -5.22% return in last 6 months and 2.58% YTD return.
Currently the Transpek Industry has a market cap of ₹1028.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2287 & ₹1440 respectively.
Transpek Industry Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|148.32
|120.94
|+22.64%
|196.47
|-24.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.63
|14.07
|+11.04%
|16.27
|-3.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.66
|8.83
|-1.9%
|8.29
|+4.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|129.3
|116.41
|+11.08%
|162.57
|-20.47%
|Operating Income
|19.02
|4.53
|+319.81%
|33.89
|-43.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.96
|5.56
|+259%
|32.83
|-39.2%
|Net Income
|14.08
|2.99
|+370.29%
|24.72
|-43.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.21
|5.36
|+370.34%
|44.26
|-43.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹148.32Cr
