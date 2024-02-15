Transpek Industry Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 43.05% YOY

Transpek Industry declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.51% & the profit decreased by 43.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.64% and the profit increased by 370.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.04% q-o-q & decreased by 3.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 319.81% q-o-q & decreased by 43.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹25.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 43.04% Y-o-Y.

Transpek Industry has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, -5.22% return in last 6 months and 2.58% YTD return.

Currently the Transpek Industry has a market cap of ₹1028.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2287 & ₹1440 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transpek Industry Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 148.32 120.94 +22.64% 196.47 -24.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.63 14.07 +11.04% 16.27 -3.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.66 8.83 -1.9% 8.29 +4.47% Total Operating Expense 129.3 116.41 +11.08% 162.57 -20.47% Operating Income 19.02 4.53 +319.81% 33.89 -43.89% Net Income Before Taxes 19.96 5.56 +259% 32.83 -39.2% Net Income 14.08 2.99 +370.29% 24.72 -43.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.21 5.36 +370.34% 44.26 -43.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹148.32Cr

