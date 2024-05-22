Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.8% YOY

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : Transpek Industry announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue dropped by 26.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a steep decline of 74.8% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue only declined slightly by 0.08%, but the profit took a hit with a 59.96% decrease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 60.9% quarter-over-quarter and 76.51% year-over-year for Transpek Industry.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.09, reflecting a 74.81% decrease year-over-year for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transpek Industry's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 1.08% return in the last week, 3.97% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.98% year-to-date return.

As of now, Transpek Industry holds a market capitalization of ₹982.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹2287 and ₹1615 respectively.

Transpek Industry Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 148.21 148.32 -0.08% 202.76 -26.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.88 15.63 +1.59% 14.87 +6.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.33 8.66 +30.86% 8.49 +33.42% Total Operating Expense 140.77 129.3 +8.87% 171.11 -17.73% Operating Income 7.44 19.02 -60.9% 31.65 -76.51% Net Income Before Taxes 8.74 19.96 -56.2% 31.15 -71.94% Net Income 5.64 14.08 -59.96% 22.37 -74.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.09 25.21 -59.98% 40.05 -74.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.64Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹148.21Cr

