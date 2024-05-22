Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.8% YOY

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : Transpek Industry announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue dropped by 26.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a steep decline of 74.8% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue only declined slightly by 0.08%, but the profit took a hit with a 59.96% decrease.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year.
Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 60.9% quarter-over-quarter and 76.51% year-over-year for Transpek Industry.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.09, reflecting a 74.81% decrease year-over-year for the company.
Transpek Industry's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 1.08% return in the last week, 3.97% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.98% year-to-date return.
As of now, Transpek Industry holds a market capitalization of ₹982.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹2287 and ₹1615 respectively.
Transpek Industry Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|148.21
|148.32
|-0.08%
|202.76
|-26.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.88
|15.63
|+1.59%
|14.87
|+6.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.33
|8.66
|+30.86%
|8.49
|+33.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|140.77
|129.3
|+8.87%
|171.11
|-17.73%
|Operating Income
|7.44
|19.02
|-60.9%
|31.65
|-76.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.74
|19.96
|-56.2%
|31.15
|-71.94%
|Net Income
|5.64
|14.08
|-59.96%
|22.37
|-74.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.09
|25.21
|-59.98%
|40.05
|-74.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.64Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹148.21Cr
