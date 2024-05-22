Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.8% YOY

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 74.8% YOY

Livemint

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 26.91% YoY & profit decreased by 74.8% YoY

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live

Transpek Industry Q4 Results Live : Transpek Industry announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue dropped by 26.91% year-over-year, while the profit saw a steep decline of 74.8% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue only declined slightly by 0.08%, but the profit took a hit with a 59.96% decrease.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also showed an increase, rising by 1.59% quarter-over-quarter and 6.8% year-over-year.

Operating income witnessed a sharp decline of 60.9% quarter-over-quarter and 76.51% year-over-year for Transpek Industry.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 10.09, reflecting a 74.81% decrease year-over-year for the company.

Transpek Industry's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 1.08% return in the last week, 3.97% return in the last 6 months, and a -1.98% year-to-date return.

As of now, Transpek Industry holds a market capitalization of 982.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of 2287 and 1615 respectively.

Transpek Industry Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue148.21148.32-0.08%202.76-26.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.8815.63+1.59%14.87+6.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.338.66+30.86%8.49+33.42%
Total Operating Expense140.77129.3+8.87%171.11-17.73%
Operating Income7.4419.02-60.9%31.65-76.51%
Net Income Before Taxes8.7419.96-56.2%31.15-71.94%
Net Income5.6414.08-59.96%22.37-74.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.0925.21-59.98%40.05-74.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.64Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹148.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.