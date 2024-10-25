Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.3% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 12.81% and a profit surge of 22.3% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.24%, while the profit increased by 16.92%, highlighting a consistent upward trend in the company’s financial health.
The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.44% quarter-over-quarter and 10.74% year-over-year, indicating a strategic investment in operational capabilities.
Operating income saw a significant boost, climbing by 17.65% quarter-over-quarter and 26.98% year-over-year, underscoring the company's efficiency in managing its core operations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹13.65, reflecting a 22.2% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.
Despite a recent dip of -3.74% in the last week, Transport Corporation Of India has shown a commendable performance with a 16.11% return over the last six months and a substantial 25.55% year-to-date return.
Currently, the market capitalization of Transport Corporation Of India is ₹7907.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1238 and a low of ₹757.65, showcasing a healthy trading range.
As of 25 Oct, 2024, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects, with one analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, three endorsing 'Buy', and three recommending a 'Strong Buy', culminating in a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.
Transport Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1120.8
|1045.1
|+7.24%
|993.5
|+12.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.9
|61.4
|+2.44%
|56.8
|+10.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.1
|29
|+0.34%
|31.1
|-6.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|1032.8
|970.3
|+6.44%
|924.2
|+11.75%
|Operating Income
|88
|74.8
|+17.65%
|69.3
|+26.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|118.2
|102.6
|+15.2%
|97.4
|+21.36%
|Net Income
|106.4
|91
|+16.92%
|87
|+22.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.65
|11.67
|+16.97%
|11.17
|+22.2%
