Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.3% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.81% YoY & profit increased by 22.3% YoY.

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live
Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live

Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 12.81% and a profit surge of 22.3% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.24%, while the profit increased by 16.92%, highlighting a consistent upward trend in the company’s financial health.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.44% quarter-over-quarter and 10.74% year-over-year, indicating a strategic investment in operational capabilities.

Operating income saw a significant boost, climbing by 17.65% quarter-over-quarter and 26.98% year-over-year, underscoring the company's efficiency in managing its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 13.65, reflecting a 22.2% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Despite a recent dip of -3.74% in the last week, Transport Corporation Of India has shown a commendable performance with a 16.11% return over the last six months and a substantial 25.55% year-to-date return.

Currently, the market capitalization of Transport Corporation Of India is 7907.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1238 and a low of 757.65, showcasing a healthy trading range.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects, with one analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, three endorsing 'Buy', and three recommending a 'Strong Buy', culminating in a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1120.81045.1+7.24%993.5+12.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.961.4+2.44%56.8+10.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.129+0.34%31.1-6.43%
Total Operating Expense1032.8970.3+6.44%924.2+11.75%
Operating Income8874.8+17.65%69.3+26.98%
Net Income Before Taxes118.2102.6+15.2%97.4+21.36%
Net Income106.491+16.92%87+22.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.6511.67+16.97%11.17+22.2%
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
