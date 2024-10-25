Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.3% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.81% YoY & profit increased by 22.3% YoY.

Transport Corporation Of India Q2 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q2 results on 24 Oct, 2024, showing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 12.81% and a profit surge of 22.3% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.24%, while the profit increased by 16.92%, highlighting a consistent upward trend in the company’s financial health.

The company reported a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 2.44% quarter-over-quarter and 10.74% year-over-year, indicating a strategic investment in operational capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income saw a significant boost, climbing by 17.65% quarter-over-quarter and 26.98% year-over-year, underscoring the company's efficiency in managing its core operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹13.65, reflecting a 22.2% increase year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability and shareholder value enhancement.

Despite a recent dip of -3.74% in the last week, Transport Corporation Of India has shown a commendable performance with a 16.11% return over the last six months and a substantial 25.55% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the market capitalization of Transport Corporation Of India is ₹7907.26 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1238 and a low of ₹757.65, showcasing a healthy trading range.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, market analysts remain optimistic about the company's prospects, with one analyst giving a 'Hold' rating, three endorsing 'Buy', and three recommending a 'Strong Buy', culminating in a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy'.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1120.8 1045.1 +7.24% 993.5 +12.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.9 61.4 +2.44% 56.8 +10.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.1 29 +0.34% 31.1 -6.43% Total Operating Expense 1032.8 970.3 +6.44% 924.2 +11.75% Operating Income 88 74.8 +17.65% 69.3 +26.98% Net Income Before Taxes 118.2 102.6 +15.2% 97.4 +21.36% Net Income 106.4 91 +16.92% 87 +22.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.65 11.67 +16.97% 11.17 +22.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹106.4Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1120.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}