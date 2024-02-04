Transport Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.44% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.65% & the profit decreased by 7.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.86% and the profit decreased by 8.74%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.19 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.

Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 12.88% return in the last 1 week, 28.35% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹7556.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1079.5 & ₹591 respectively.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1002 993.5 +0.86% 966.7 +3.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.6 56.8 -0.35% 49.28 +14.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.1 31.1 +6.43% 31.39 +5.45% Total Operating Expense 935.2 924.2 +1.19% 883.68 +5.83% Operating Income 66.8 69.3 -3.61% 83.02 -19.54% Net Income Before Taxes 91 97.4 -6.57% 97.64 -6.8% Net Income 79.4 87 -8.74% 85.78 -7.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.19 11.17 -8.77% 11.03 -7.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹79.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1002Cr

