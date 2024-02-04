Transport Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.44% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.65% & the profit decreased by 7.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.86% and the profit decreased by 8.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.19 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.
Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 12.88% return in the last 1 week, 28.35% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.
Currently, Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹7556.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1079.5 & ₹591 respectively.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Transport Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1002
|993.5
|+0.86%
|966.7
|+3.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.6
|56.8
|-0.35%
|49.28
|+14.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.1
|31.1
|+6.43%
|31.39
|+5.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|935.2
|924.2
|+1.19%
|883.68
|+5.83%
|Operating Income
|66.8
|69.3
|-3.61%
|83.02
|-19.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|91
|97.4
|-6.57%
|97.64
|-6.8%
|Net Income
|79.4
|87
|-8.74%
|85.78
|-7.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.19
|11.17
|-8.77%
|11.03
|-7.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹79.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1002Cr
