Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transport Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 7.44% YOY

Livemint

Transport Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.65% YoY & profit decreased by 7.44% YoY

Transport Corporation Of India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.65% & the profit decreased by 7.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.86% and the profit decreased by 8.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.35% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.61% q-o-q & decreased by 19.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.19 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.

Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 12.88% return in the last 1 week, 28.35% return in the last 6 months, and 18.24% YTD return.

Currently, Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of 7556.6 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1079.5 & 591 respectively.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1002993.5+0.86%966.7+3.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.656.8-0.35%49.28+14.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.131.1+6.43%31.39+5.45%
Total Operating Expense935.2924.2+1.19%883.68+5.83%
Operating Income66.869.3-3.61%83.02-19.54%
Net Income Before Taxes9197.4-6.57%97.64-6.8%
Net Income79.487-8.74%85.78-7.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.1911.17-8.77%11.03-7.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹79.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1002Cr

