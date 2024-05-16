Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Profit Rise by 25.31% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Profit Rise by 25.31% YOY

Livemint

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.99% YoY & profit increased by 25.31% YoY

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 25.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 28.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.18% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.41 for Q4 which increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, 2.21% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.

Currently the Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of 6961.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1079.5 & 636.9 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1078.91002+7.67%980.87+9.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.556.6-3.71%50.97+6.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.433.1+0.91%31.1+7.41%
Total Operating Expense1005.3935.2+7.5%905.76+10.99%
Operating Income73.666.8+10.18%75.12-2.02%
Net Income Before Taxes106.191+16.59%93.88+13.02%
Net Income102.179.4+28.59%81.47+25.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.4110.19+31.6%10.87+23.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹102.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1078.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.