Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Profit Rise by 25.31% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 25.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 28.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.18% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.41 for Q4 which increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.
Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, 2.21% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.
Currently the Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹6961.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1079.5 & ₹636.9 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Transport Corporation Of India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1078.9
|1002
|+7.67%
|980.87
|+9.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.5
|56.6
|-3.71%
|50.97
|+6.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.4
|33.1
|+0.91%
|31.1
|+7.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|1005.3
|935.2
|+7.5%
|905.76
|+10.99%
|Operating Income
|73.6
|66.8
|+10.18%
|75.12
|-2.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|106.1
|91
|+16.59%
|93.88
|+13.02%
|Net Income
|102.1
|79.4
|+28.59%
|81.47
|+25.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.41
|10.19
|+31.6%
|10.87
|+23.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹102.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1078.9Cr
