Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Profit Rise by 25.31% YOY

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.99% YoY & profit increased by 25.31% YoY

Transport Corporation Of India Q4 Results Live : Transport Corporation Of India declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.99% & the profit increased by 25.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 28.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.71% q-o-q & increased by 6.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.18% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.41 for Q4 which increased by 23.35% Y-o-Y.

Transport Corporation Of India has delivered 0.75% return in the last 1 week, 2.21% return in last 6 months and 8.82% YTD return.

Currently the Transport Corporation Of India has a market cap of ₹6961.23 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1079.5 & ₹636.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Transport Corporation Of India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1078.9 1002 +7.67% 980.87 +9.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.5 56.6 -3.71% 50.97 +6.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.4 33.1 +0.91% 31.1 +7.41% Total Operating Expense 1005.3 935.2 +7.5% 905.76 +10.99% Operating Income 73.6 66.8 +10.18% 75.12 -2.02% Net Income Before Taxes 106.1 91 +16.59% 93.88 +13.02% Net Income 102.1 79.4 +28.59% 81.47 +25.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.41 10.19 +31.6% 10.87 +23.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹102.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1078.9Cr

