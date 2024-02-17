Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.95% YoY

Transwarranty Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.53% & the loss decreased by 64.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.64% and the loss decreased by 29.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.7% q-o-q & decreased by 5.15% YoY.

The operating income was up by 85.44% q-o-q & decreased by 106.95% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 81.58% YoY.

Transwarranty Finance has delivered -3.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.96% return in the last 6 months, and -11.69% YTD return.

Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of ₹53.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.5 & ₹7.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transwarranty Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.03 3.25 -6.64% 3.55 -14.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.03 1.06 -2.7% 1.09 -5.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 -0.26% 0.12 -2.12% Total Operating Expense 3.07 3.49 -12.13% 3.04 +0.97% Operating Income -0.04 -0.24 +85.44% 0.51 -106.95% Net Income Before Taxes -0.36 -0.5 +29.15% -1.02 +64.95% Net Income -0.36 -0.5 +29.15% -1.02 +64.95% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 -0.21 +66.67% -0.38 +81.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!