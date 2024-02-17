Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.95% YoY

Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.95% YoY

Livemint

Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 14.53% YoY & loss decreased by 64.95% YoY

Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Transwarranty Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.53% & the loss decreased by 64.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.64% and the loss decreased by 29.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.7% q-o-q & decreased by 5.15% YoY.

The operating income was up by 85.44% q-o-q & decreased by 106.95% YoY.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 81.58% YoY.

Transwarranty Finance has delivered -3.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.96% return in the last 6 months, and -11.69% YTD return.

Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of 53.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 15.5 & 7.9 respectively.

Transwarranty Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.033.25-6.64%3.55-14.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.031.06-2.7%1.09-5.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0.26%0.12-2.12%
Total Operating Expense3.073.49-12.13%3.04+0.97%
Operating Income-0.04-0.24+85.44%0.51-106.95%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.36-0.5+29.15%-1.02+64.95%
Net Income-0.36-0.5+29.15%-1.02+64.95%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.07-0.21+66.67%-0.38+81.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.03Cr

