Transwarranty Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.95% YoY

Transwarranty Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 14.53% & the loss decreased by 64.95% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.64% and the loss decreased by 29.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.7% q-o-q & decreased by 5.15% YoY.
The operating income was up by 85.44% q-o-q & decreased by 106.95% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 81.58% YoY.
Transwarranty Finance has delivered -3.1% return in the last 1 week, 8.96% return in the last 6 months, and -11.69% YTD return.
Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of ₹53.53 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15.5 & ₹7.9 respectively.
Transwarranty Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.03
|3.25
|-6.64%
|3.55
|-14.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.03
|1.06
|-2.7%
|1.09
|-5.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|-0.26%
|0.12
|-2.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.07
|3.49
|-12.13%
|3.04
|+0.97%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.24
|+85.44%
|0.51
|-106.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.36
|-0.5
|+29.15%
|-1.02
|+64.95%
|Net Income
|-0.36
|-0.5
|+29.15%
|-1.02
|+64.95%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|-0.21
|+66.67%
|-0.38
|+81.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.03Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!