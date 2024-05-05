Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY

Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.73Cr

Transwarranty Finance Q4 Results Live : Transwarranty Finance declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 166.66% & the profit came at ₹2.73cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Transwarranty Finance had declared a loss of ₹6cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.53% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7726.27% q-o-q & increased by 154.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.98 for Q4, which increased by 148.87% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transwarranty Finance has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 24.19% return in the last 6 months, and -6.85% YTD return.

Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of ₹56.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹15.5 & ₹8.25 respectively.

Transwarranty Finance Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.12 3.03 +68.98% 1.92 +166.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.16 1.03 +12.53% 1.02 +13.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.12 +9.2% 0.12 +1.13% Total Operating Expense 2.42 3.07 -21% 6.87 -64.74% Operating Income 2.7 -0.04 +7726.27% -4.95 +154.53% Net Income Before Taxes 2.73 -0.36 +862.66% -6.01 +145.33% Net Income 2.73 -0.36 +863.53% -6 +145.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.98 -0.07 +1500% -2.01 +148.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.73Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5.12Cr

