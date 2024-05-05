Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY

Transwarranty Finance Q4 Results Live : Transwarranty Finance declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 166.66% & the profit came at ₹2.73cr.
It is noteworthy that Transwarranty Finance had declared a loss of ₹6cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.53% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7726.27% q-o-q & increased by 154.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.98 for Q4, which increased by 148.87% Y-o-Y.
Transwarranty Finance has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 24.19% return in the last 6 months, and -6.85% YTD return.
Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of ₹56.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹15.5 & ₹8.25 respectively.
Transwarranty Finance Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.12
|3.03
|+68.98%
|1.92
|+166.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.16
|1.03
|+12.53%
|1.02
|+13.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.12
|+9.2%
|0.12
|+1.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.42
|3.07
|-21%
|6.87
|-64.74%
|Operating Income
|2.7
|-0.04
|+7726.27%
|-4.95
|+154.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.73
|-0.36
|+862.66%
|-6.01
|+145.33%
|Net Income
|2.73
|-0.36
|+863.53%
|-6
|+145.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.98
|-0.07
|+1500%
|-2.01
|+148.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.12Cr
