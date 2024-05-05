Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : profit at 2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY

Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : profit at ₹2.73Cr, Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY

Livemint

Transwarranty Finance Q4 results : Revenue increased by 166.66% YoY & profit at 2.73Cr

Transwarranty Finance Q4 Results Live

Transwarranty Finance Q4 Results Live : Transwarranty Finance declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline increased by 166.66% & the profit came at 2.73cr.

It is noteworthy that Transwarranty Finance had declared a loss of 6cr in the previous fiscal year in the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 68.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.53% q-o-q & increased by 13.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7726.27% q-o-q & increased by 154.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.98 for Q4, which increased by 148.87% Y-o-Y.

Transwarranty Finance has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 24.19% return in the last 6 months, and -6.85% YTD return.

Currently, Transwarranty Finance has a market cap of 56.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 15.5 & 8.25 respectively.

Transwarranty Finance Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.123.03+68.98%1.92+166.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.161.03+12.53%1.02+13.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.12+9.2%0.12+1.13%
Total Operating Expense2.423.07-21%6.87-64.74%
Operating Income2.7-0.04+7726.27%-4.95+154.53%
Net Income Before Taxes2.73-0.36+862.66%-6.01+145.33%
Net Income2.73-0.36+863.53%-6+145.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.98-0.07+1500%-2.01+148.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

