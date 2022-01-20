Travelers posts earnings growth on surging premium volume

The carrier’s big unit for insuring business clients reported a 22% gain in segment income to $867 million, while its business of selling car- and home-insurance policies to households posted a 28% decline to $327 million. The worsened result for the personal-insurance segment reflected a tough comparison with the year-earlier period, when mileage was depressed across the U.S. as a result of the pandemic, and wreck volume was down sharply industrywide.