Travelers profit jumps on higher revenue and lower catastrophe costs

U.S. car insurers’ first-quarter results also have been hurt by higher claims costs, partly tied to supply-chain issues, analysts said. In recent months, insurers have been rapidly raising rates to try to get ahead of inflation, which has boosted the prices of car repairs, replacements and rentals. Many insurers are boosting premiums by 6% to 8% while some are asking for double-digit increases, according to industry executives and analysts.

