Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 50.08% YoY & profit decreased by 76.78% YoY

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 03:53 AM IST
Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live
Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Trejhara Solutions, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 50.08% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 76.78% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in profit also marked a 91.16% decrease from the previous quarter.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 64.57% sequentially and 63.2% annually, showcasing efforts to streamline operations.

Despite the challenging profit numbers, Trejhara Solutions saw a remarkable 225.2% year-on-year increase in operating income, although a significant 97.3% decrease was observed quarter-on-quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.63, reflecting a 17.74% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Trejhara Solutions delivered -2.26% return in the last week, with more positive returns of 1.02% in the last 6 months and 5.68% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 276.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 222.65 and 67.2 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value over the past year.

Trejhara Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.056.43-5.98%4.03+50.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.032.9-64.57%2.79-63.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.940.94+0.6%1.12-15.51%
Total Operating Expense5.7-6.32+190.3%4.3+32.51%
Operating Income0.3412.75-97.3%-0.27+225.2%
Net Income Before Taxes1.1711.8-90.06%0.66+77.44%
Net Income0.9110.35-91.16%3.94-76.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.631.47-57.09%0.77-17.74%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.91Cr
₹6.05Cr
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 03:53 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsTrejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue