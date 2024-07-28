Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Trejhara Solutions, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 50.08% year-over-year, reaching a new high.
However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 76.78% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in profit also marked a 91.16% decrease from the previous quarter.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 64.57% sequentially and 63.2% annually, showcasing efforts to streamline operations.
Despite the challenging profit numbers, Trejhara Solutions saw a remarkable 225.2% year-on-year increase in operating income, although a significant 97.3% decrease was observed quarter-on-quarter.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.63, reflecting a 17.74% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, Trejhara Solutions delivered -2.26% return in the last week, with more positive returns of 1.02% in the last 6 months and 5.68% year-to-date.
Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹276.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹222.65 and ₹67.2 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value over the past year.
Trejhara Solutions Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.05
|6.43
|-5.98%
|4.03
|+50.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.03
|2.9
|-64.57%
|2.79
|-63.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.94
|0.94
|+0.6%
|1.12
|-15.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.7
|-6.32
|+190.3%
|4.3
|+32.51%
|Operating Income
|0.34
|12.75
|-97.3%
|-0.27
|+225.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.17
|11.8
|-90.06%
|0.66
|+77.44%
|Net Income
|0.91
|10.35
|-91.16%
|3.94
|-76.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|1.47
|-57.09%
|0.77
|-17.74%
