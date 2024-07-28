Hello User
Next Story
Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Livemint

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 50.08% YoY & profit decreased by 76.78% YoY

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Trejhara Solutions, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 50.08% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 76.78% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in profit also marked a 91.16% decrease from the previous quarter.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 64.57% sequentially and 63.2% annually, showcasing efforts to streamline operations.

Despite the challenging profit numbers, Trejhara Solutions saw a remarkable 225.2% year-on-year increase in operating income, although a significant 97.3% decrease was observed quarter-on-quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.63, reflecting a 17.74% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Trejhara Solutions delivered -2.26% return in the last week, with more positive returns of 1.02% in the last 6 months and 5.68% year-to-date.

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 276.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 222.65 and 67.2 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value over the past year.

Trejhara Solutions Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.056.43-5.98%4.03+50.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.032.9-64.57%2.79-63.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.940.94+0.6%1.12-15.51%
Total Operating Expense5.7-6.32+190.3%4.3+32.51%
Operating Income0.3412.75-97.3%-0.27+225.2%
Net Income Before Taxes1.1711.8-90.06%0.66+77.44%
Net Income0.9110.35-91.16%3.94-76.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.631.47-57.09%0.77-17.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.91Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.05Cr

