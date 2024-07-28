Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 76.78% YOY

Trejhara Solutions Q1 Results Live : Trejhara Solutions, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 50.08% year-over-year, reaching a new high. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the profit took a hit, decreasing by 76.78% compared to the same quarter last year. This decline in profit also marked a 91.16% decrease from the previous quarter.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 64.57% sequentially and 63.2% annually, showcasing efforts to streamline operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the challenging profit numbers, Trejhara Solutions saw a remarkable 225.2% year-on-year increase in operating income, although a significant 97.3% decrease was observed quarter-on-quarter.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.63, reflecting a 17.74% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, Trejhara Solutions delivered -2.26% return in the last week, with more positive returns of 1.02% in the last 6 months and 5.68% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹276.14 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹222.65 and ₹67.2 respectively, indicating fluctuations in the stock's value over the past year.

Trejhara Solutions Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.05 6.43 -5.98% 4.03 +50.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.03 2.9 -64.57% 2.79 -63.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.94 0.94 +0.6% 1.12 -15.51% Total Operating Expense 5.7 -6.32 +190.3% 4.3 +32.51% Operating Income 0.34 12.75 -97.3% -0.27 +225.2% Net Income Before Taxes 1.17 11.8 -90.06% 0.66 +77.44% Net Income 0.91 10.35 -91.16% 3.94 -76.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 1.47 -57.09% 0.77 -17.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.91Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar