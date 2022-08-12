Trent Ltd posts ₹114 crore profit in Q11 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 12:47 AM IST
Trent’s fashion concepts displayed strong growth momentum in the first quarter of the financial year
NEW DELHI : Trent Limited, which operates retail stores under the Westside and Star Bazaar brand, said the company’s consolidated profit for the three months ended 30 June was ₹114.93 crore.