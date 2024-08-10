Trent Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.3% YOY

Trent Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 56.16% YoY & profit increased by 126.3% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Trent Q1 Results Live
Trent Q1 Results Live

Trent Q1 Results Live : Trent Q1 Results Live: Trent declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 56.16% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive hike of 126.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue rose by 24.46%, although the profit experienced a decline of 44.25%.

The company reported a notable increase in its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 27.75% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant year-over-year increase of 278.98%.

Despite the mixed quarter-over-quarter performance, Trent's operating income showed a substantial year-over-year increase of 90.89%, although it declined by 48.2% from the previous quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 11.04, reflecting a robust year-over-year growth of 126.23%.

Trent has delivered a return of -2.2% over the past week. However, the company has seen a strong performance over the longer term, with a 46.91% return over the last six months and an impressive 84.75% year-to-date return.

Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of 200,640.7 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of 5919.3 and a 52-week low of 1790.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, 17 analysts are covering the company. Among them, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation from analysts as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Buy.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4104.443297.7+24.46%2628.37+56.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total780.51610.95+27.75%205.95+278.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization181.32212.94-14.85%141.42+28.21%
Total Operating Expense3673.062464.93+49.01%2402.39+52.89%
Operating Income431.38832.77-48.2%225.98+90.89%
Net Income Before Taxes501.39919.03-45.44%212.29+136.18%
Net Income392.58704.23-44.25%173.48+126.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.047.25+52.19%4.88+126.23%
FAQs
₹392.58Cr
₹4104.44Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
