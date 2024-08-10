Trent Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.3% YOY

Trent Q1 Results Live : Trent Q1 Results Live: Trent declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 56.16% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive hike of 126.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue rose by 24.46%, although the profit experienced a decline of 44.25%.
The company reported a notable increase in its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 27.75% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant year-over-year increase of 278.98%.
Despite the mixed quarter-over-quarter performance, Trent's operating income showed a substantial year-over-year increase of 90.89%, although it declined by 48.2% from the previous quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹11.04, reflecting a robust year-over-year growth of 126.23%.
Trent has delivered a return of -2.2% over the past week. However, the company has seen a strong performance over the longer term, with a 46.91% return over the last six months and an impressive 84.75% year-to-date return.
Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of ₹200,640.7 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹5919.3 and a 52-week low of ₹1790.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, 17 analysts are covering the company. Among them, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation from analysts as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Buy.
Trent Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4104.44
|3297.7
|+24.46%
|2628.37
|+56.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|780.51
|610.95
|+27.75%
|205.95
|+278.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|181.32
|212.94
|-14.85%
|141.42
|+28.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|3673.06
|2464.93
|+49.01%
|2402.39
|+52.89%
|Operating Income
|431.38
|832.77
|-48.2%
|225.98
|+90.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|501.39
|919.03
|-45.44%
|212.29
|+136.18%
|Net Income
|392.58
|704.23
|-44.25%
|173.48
|+126.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.04
|7.25
|+52.19%
|4.88
|+126.23%
