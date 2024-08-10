Trent Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.3% YOY

Trent Q1 Results Live : Trent Q1 Results Live: Trent declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline surged by 56.16% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive hike of 126.3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue rose by 24.46%, although the profit experienced a decline of 44.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a notable increase in its Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 27.75% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant year-over-year increase of 278.98%.

Despite the mixed quarter-over-quarter performance, Trent's operating income showed a substantial year-over-year increase of 90.89%, although it declined by 48.2% from the previous quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹11.04, reflecting a robust year-over-year growth of 126.23%.

Trent has delivered a return of -2.2% over the past week. However, the company has seen a strong performance over the longer term, with a 46.91% return over the last six months and an impressive 84.75% year-to-date return.

Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of ₹200,640.7 crore and has recorded a 52-week high of ₹5919.3 and a 52-week low of ₹1790. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Aug, 2024, 17 analysts are covering the company. Among them, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation from analysts as of 10 Aug, 2024, is to Buy.

Trent Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4104.44 3297.7 +24.46% 2628.37 +56.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 780.51 610.95 +27.75% 205.95 +278.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 181.32 212.94 -14.85% 141.42 +28.21% Total Operating Expense 3673.06 2464.93 +49.01% 2402.39 +52.89% Operating Income 431.38 832.77 -48.2% 225.98 +90.89% Net Income Before Taxes 501.39 919.03 -45.44% 212.29 +136.18% Net Income 392.58 704.23 -44.25% 173.48 +126.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.04 7.25 +52.19% 4.88 +126.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹392.58Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹4104.44Cr

