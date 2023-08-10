Trent Q1 results: Profit jumps 44% at 148.27 crore

“We will further expand our reach with vigour with the aim of being ever more proximate and convenient to customers reinforcing our brand promise. We also continue to apply our playbook to the Star business and are witnessing strong customer traction, instilling a growing conviction in us to build out this growth engine in the food and grocery space. We are confident that this business is well poised to shift gears and deliver substantial value to customers and shareholders going forward," said Tata.