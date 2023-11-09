Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Trent Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 152.34% YOY

Trent Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 152.34% YOY

Livemint

Trent Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 52.73% YoY & profit increased by 152.34% YoY

Trent Q2 FY24 Results

Trent, the retail company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The company witnessed a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 52.73% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 152.34% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Trent's revenue grew by 13.47% and the profit increased by 35.31%. This indicates a strong quarter for the company, showing consistent growth in its financial performance.

However, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply by 141.43% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 47.13% YoY. This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as expansion plans, marketing campaigns, or operational costs.

On the positive side, the operating income showed a healthy growth of 34.68% QoQ and 111.06% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are performing well and contributing to its overall profitability.

Trent reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 6.6 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 151.91% YoY. This shows that the company's profitability per share has significantly improved over the past year.

In terms of stock performance, Trent has delivered impressive returns. The company has generated a return of 11.61% in the last week, 70.26% in the last 6 months, and 81.51% year-to-date (YTD). This indicates that Trent's stock has been performing well in the market.

Currently, Trent has a market capitalization of 87195.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 2503.85 and 1155 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's overall valuation and its performance compared to its previous highs and lows.

Analysts' opinions on Trent vary, with a total of 19 analysts covering the company. Out of these, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 09 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Trent was to Buy. This indicates positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects and growth potential.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2982.422628.37+13.47%1952.74+52.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total497.22205.95+141.43%337.95+47.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization152.22141.42+7.64%111.61+36.39%
Total Operating Expense2678.072402.39+11.48%1808.54+48.08%
Operating Income304.35225.98+34.68%144.2+111.06%
Net Income Before Taxes314.32212.29+48.06%137.13+129.21%
Net Income234.73173.48+35.31%93.02+152.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.64.88+35.25%2.62+151.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹234.73Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2982.42Cr

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:26 PM IST
