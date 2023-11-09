Trent Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 152.34% YOY
Trent Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 52.73% YoY & profit increased by 152.34% YoY
Trent, the retail company, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The company witnessed a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 52.73% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by 152.34% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Trent's revenue grew by 13.47% and the profit increased by 35.31%. This indicates a strong quarter for the company, showing consistent growth in its financial performance.
However, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose sharply by 141.43% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 47.13% YoY. This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as expansion plans, marketing campaigns, or operational costs.
On the positive side, the operating income showed a healthy growth of 34.68% QoQ and 111.06% YoY. This indicates that the company's core operations are performing well and contributing to its overall profitability.
Trent reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹6.6 for Q2 FY24, which increased by 151.91% YoY. This shows that the company's profitability per share has significantly improved over the past year.
In terms of stock performance, Trent has delivered impressive returns. The company has generated a return of 11.61% in the last week, 70.26% in the last 6 months, and 81.51% year-to-date (YTD). This indicates that Trent's stock has been performing well in the market.
Currently, Trent has a market capitalization of ₹87195.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2503.85 and ₹1155 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's overall valuation and its performance compared to its previous highs and lows.
Analysts' opinions on Trent vary, with a total of 19 analysts covering the company. Out of these, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of 09 Nov, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Trent was to Buy. This indicates positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects and growth potential.
Trent Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2982.42
|2628.37
|+13.47%
|1952.74
|+52.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|497.22
|205.95
|+141.43%
|337.95
|+47.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|152.22
|141.42
|+7.64%
|111.61
|+36.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|2678.07
|2402.39
|+11.48%
|1808.54
|+48.08%
|Operating Income
|304.35
|225.98
|+34.68%
|144.2
|+111.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|314.32
|212.29
|+48.06%
|137.13
|+129.21%
|Net Income
|234.73
|173.48
|+35.31%
|93.02
|+152.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.6
|4.88
|+35.25%
|2.62
|+151.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹234.73Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2982.42Cr
