Trent's Q2 profit rises over 11% but misses estimates

Trent Ltd on Friday reported muted growth for the September quarter, with both revenue and profit missing estimates as demand softened after a strong start to the fiscal year.

The Tata group company's revenue from operations increased by 15.9% to ₹4,817.68 crore, falling short of Bloomberg's analyst estimate of ₹4,998.30 crore. Net profit rose by 11.34% to ₹373.42 crore, falling short of the estimated ₹446.3 crore.

The Mumbai-based retailer added 13 Westside and 40 Zudio stores in the quarter, underscoring its continued store-led growth strategy despite uneven discretionary consumption. As of September, Trent’s retail network stood at 261 Westside and 806 Zudio stores (including 3 in the United Arab Emirates), with over 1,100 outlets across its formats.

“Trent continues to outperform peers. However, due to the high base, the growth trend looks to be moderating. It is well-positioned to navigate the competitive business environment in the medium to long term,” said a 7 October analyst note by Antique Stock Broking Ltd.

The brokerage further highlighted that Westside will remain a key focus area for the company. “A majority of the Westside stores were turned operational during September, which would contribute to revenue in the coming quarters. As per our understanding, Westside will be a key focus area for Trent as the company has added 13 stores in 1H versus 14-18 annual additions during the last three years,” the note said.