Trent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Trent Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.37% YoY & profit increased by 44.31% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Trent Q2 Results Live
Trent Q2 Results Live

Trent Q2 Results Live : Trent Limited announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 39.37% increase in revenue year-over-year and a significant profit rise of 44.31%. Despite a quarterly comparison that reveals a slight revenue growth of 1.27% and a profit decrease of 13.71%, the annual figures highlight Trent's strong market position.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.38% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses have surged by 42.25% year-over-year, indicating a shift in operational efficiency amidst rising costs in the longer term.

Operating income saw a modest increase of 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 46.56% year-over-year, signaling robust operational performance. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.53, reflecting a 44.39% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Trent has experienced a -8.74% return over the past week, yet it boasts a substantial 47.59% return in the last six months and a remarkable 112.95% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 231,262.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 8,345 and a low of 2,438.2.

Analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Trent, with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 6 buy, and 5 strong buy ratings out of 18 analysts covering the stock. As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to buy, reflecting confidence in Trent's long-term growth potential.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4156.674104.44+1.27%2982.42+39.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total707.32780.51-9.38%497.22+42.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.95181.32+8.62%152.22+29.39%
Total Operating Expense3710.613673.06+1.02%2678.07+38.56%
Operating Income446.06431.38+3.4%304.35+46.56%
Net Income Before Taxes466.81501.39-6.9%314.32+48.51%
Net Income338.74392.58-13.71%234.73+44.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.5311.04-13.68%6.6+44.39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹338.74Cr
₹4156.67Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTrent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1 (-0.66%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.55
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.25 (-1.74%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    725.65
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    42.05 (6.15%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.60
    12:15 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-2.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,499.70
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2394.2 (5.31%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.50
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.4%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,421.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-0.05%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.30
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -1.55 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,204.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -86.6 (-6.71%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,285.80
    11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.1 (-6.48%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    328.25
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -18.25 (-5.27%)

    EPL share price

    259.65
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.85 (-5.06%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,005.35
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.15 (7.62%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.50
    11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.05 (6.92%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    723.15
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    39.55 (5.79%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    128.75
    11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.