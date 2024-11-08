Trent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Trent Q2 Results Live : Trent Limited announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 39.37% increase in revenue year-over-year and a significant profit rise of 44.31%. Despite a quarterly comparison that reveals a slight revenue growth of 1.27% and a profit decrease of 13.71%, the annual figures highlight Trent's strong market position.
The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.38% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses have surged by 42.25% year-over-year, indicating a shift in operational efficiency amidst rising costs in the longer term.
Operating income saw a modest increase of 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 46.56% year-over-year, signaling robust operational performance. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.53, reflecting a 44.39% increase compared to the same period last year.
In terms of market performance, Trent has experienced a -8.74% return over the past week, yet it boasts a substantial 47.59% return in the last six months and a remarkable 112.95% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹231,262.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,345 and a low of ₹2,438.2.
Analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Trent, with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 6 buy, and 5 strong buy ratings out of 18 analysts covering the stock. As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to buy, reflecting confidence in Trent's long-term growth potential.
Trent Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4156.67
|4104.44
|+1.27%
|2982.42
|+39.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|707.32
|780.51
|-9.38%
|497.22
|+42.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|196.95
|181.32
|+8.62%
|152.22
|+29.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|3710.61
|3673.06
|+1.02%
|2678.07
|+38.56%
|Operating Income
|446.06
|431.38
|+3.4%
|304.35
|+46.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|466.81
|501.39
|-6.9%
|314.32
|+48.51%
|Net Income
|338.74
|392.58
|-13.71%
|234.73
|+44.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.53
|11.04
|-13.68%
|6.6
|+44.39%
