Trent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Trent Q2 Results Live : Trent Limited announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 39.37% increase in revenue year-over-year and a significant profit rise of 44.31%. Despite a quarterly comparison that reveals a slight revenue growth of 1.27% and a profit decrease of 13.71%, the annual figures highlight Trent's strong market position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.38% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses have surged by 42.25% year-over-year, indicating a shift in operational efficiency amidst rising costs in the longer term.

Operating income saw a modest increase of 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 46.56% year-over-year, signaling robust operational performance. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹9.53, reflecting a 44.39% increase compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Trent has experienced a -8.74% return over the past week, yet it boasts a substantial 47.59% return in the last six months and a remarkable 112.95% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹231,262.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8,345 and a low of ₹2,438.2.

Analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Trent, with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 6 buy, and 5 strong buy ratings out of 18 analysts covering the stock. As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to buy, reflecting confidence in Trent's long-term growth potential.

Trent Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4156.67 4104.44 +1.27% 2982.42 +39.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 707.32 780.51 -9.38% 497.22 +42.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 196.95 181.32 +8.62% 152.22 +29.39% Total Operating Expense 3710.61 3673.06 +1.02% 2678.07 +38.56% Operating Income 446.06 431.38 +3.4% 304.35 +46.56% Net Income Before Taxes 466.81 501.39 -6.9% 314.32 +48.51% Net Income 338.74 392.58 -13.71% 234.73 +44.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.53 11.04 -13.68% 6.6 +44.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹338.74Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4156.67Cr

