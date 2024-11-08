Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Trent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Trent Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 44.31% YOY

Livemint

Trent Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 39.37% YoY & profit increased by 44.31% YoY

Trent Q2 Results Live

Trent Q2 Results Live : Trent Limited announced its Q2 results on November 7, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with a 39.37% increase in revenue year-over-year and a significant profit rise of 44.31%. Despite a quarterly comparison that reveals a slight revenue growth of 1.27% and a profit decrease of 13.71%, the annual figures highlight Trent's strong market position.

The company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 9.38% quarter-over-quarter, although these expenses have surged by 42.25% year-over-year, indicating a shift in operational efficiency amidst rising costs in the longer term.

Operating income saw a modest increase of 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 46.56% year-over-year, signaling robust operational performance. Furthermore, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 9.53, reflecting a 44.39% increase compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Trent has experienced a -8.74% return over the past week, yet it boasts a substantial 47.59% return in the last six months and a remarkable 112.95% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 231,262.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 8,345 and a low of 2,438.2.

Analysts have mixed sentiments regarding Trent, with 1 strong sell, 2 sell, 4 hold, 6 buy, and 5 strong buy ratings out of 18 analysts covering the stock. As of November 8, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to buy, reflecting confidence in Trent's long-term growth potential.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4156.674104.44+1.27%2982.42+39.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total707.32780.51-9.38%497.22+42.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization196.95181.32+8.62%152.22+29.39%
Total Operating Expense3710.613673.06+1.02%2678.07+38.56%
Operating Income446.06431.38+3.4%304.35+46.56%
Net Income Before Taxes466.81501.39-6.9%314.32+48.51%
Net Income338.74392.58-13.71%234.73+44.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.5311.04-13.68%6.6+44.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹338.74Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹4156.67Cr

