Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 124.17% YoY

Trent, the retail company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed an impressive growth in their topline with a 50.5% increase in revenue and a remarkable 124.17% increase in profit YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, Trent experienced a further growth with a 16.24% increase in revenue and a 59.49% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a significant rise, increasing by 8.65% q-o-q and 45.32% YoY.

Additionally, the operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 52.45% q-o-q and 126.33% YoY.

With an EPS of ₹10.53 for Q3 FY24, Trent achieved a remarkable 124.04% YoY growth.

In terms of returns, Trent delivered a 16.86% return in the last 1 week, an impressive 101.77% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 18.09% YTD return.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, Trent has a market cap of ₹128242.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3634.7 and a 52-week low of ₹1210.

Furthermore, out of the 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future performance.

Trent Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3466.62 2982.42 +16.24% 2303.38 +50.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 540.24 497.22 +8.65% 371.76 +45.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 164.53 152.22 +8.09% 118.18 +39.22% Total Operating Expense 3002.63 2678.07 +12.12% 2098.37 +43.09% Operating Income 463.99 304.35 +52.45% 205.01 +126.33% Net Income Before Taxes 475.19 314.32 +51.18% 204.46 +132.41% Net Income 374.36 234.73 +59.49% 167 +124.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.53 6.6 +59.55% 4.7 +124.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹374.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3466.62Cr

