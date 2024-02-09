Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 124.17% YoY

Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 124.17% YoY

Livemint

Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 50.5% YoY & profit increased by 124.17% YoY

Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live

Trent, the retail company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed an impressive growth in their topline with a 50.5% increase in revenue and a remarkable 124.17% increase in profit YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, Trent experienced a further growth with a 16.24% increase in revenue and a 59.49% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a significant rise, increasing by 8.65% q-o-q and 45.32% YoY.

Additionally, the operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 52.45% q-o-q and 126.33% YoY.

With an EPS of 10.53 for Q3 FY24, Trent achieved a remarkable 124.04% YoY growth.

In terms of returns, Trent delivered a 16.86% return in the last 1 week, an impressive 101.77% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 18.09% YTD return.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, Trent has a market cap of 128242.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of 3634.7 and a 52-week low of 1210.

Furthermore, out of the 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future performance.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3466.622982.42+16.24%2303.38+50.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total540.24497.22+8.65%371.76+45.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization164.53152.22+8.09%118.18+39.22%
Total Operating Expense3002.632678.07+12.12%2098.37+43.09%
Operating Income463.99304.35+52.45%205.01+126.33%
Net Income Before Taxes475.19314.32+51.18%204.46+132.41%
Net Income374.36234.73+59.49%167+124.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.536.6+59.55%4.7+124.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹374.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3466.62Cr

