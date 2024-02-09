Trent Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Rise by 124.17% YoY

Trent, the retail company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed an impressive growth in their topline with a 50.5% increase in revenue and a remarkable 124.17% increase in profit YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, Trent experienced a further growth with a 16.24% increase in revenue and a 59.49% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a significant rise, increasing by 8.65% q-o-q and 45.32% YoY.
Additionally, the operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 52.45% q-o-q and 126.33% YoY.
With an EPS of ₹10.53 for Q3 FY24, Trent achieved a remarkable 124.04% YoY growth.
In terms of returns, Trent delivered a 16.86% return in the last 1 week, an impressive 101.77% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 18.09% YTD return.
As of 09 Feb, 2024, Trent has a market cap of ₹128242.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3634.7 and a 52-week low of ₹1210.
Furthermore, out of the 17 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future performance.
Trent Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3466.62
|2982.42
|+16.24%
|2303.38
|+50.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|540.24
|497.22
|+8.65%
|371.76
|+45.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|164.53
|152.22
|+8.09%
|118.18
|+39.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|3002.63
|2678.07
|+12.12%
|2098.37
|+43.09%
|Operating Income
|463.99
|304.35
|+52.45%
|205.01
|+126.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|475.19
|314.32
|+51.18%
|204.46
|+132.41%
|Net Income
|374.36
|234.73
|+59.49%
|167
|+124.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.53
|6.6
|+59.55%
|4.7
|+124.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹374.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3466.62Cr
