Trent Q3 Results: Net profit doubles to ₹370.6 crore; revenue up 50% YoY; stock jumps over 19%
Trent added 5 Westside and 50 Zudio stores across 36 cities including 13 new cities in Q3FY24. As of December 31, 2023, Trent’s portfolio included 227 Westside, 460 Zudio and 28 stores across other lifestyle concepts.
Trent Ltd, a Tata Group company, reported a 140% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit for the third quarter of FY24 at ₹370.6 crore. The company’s net profit in the same quarter last year was ₹154.8 crore.
