Trent Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1200.28% YOY

Trent Q4 Results Live : Trent declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 51.08% Year-over-Year (YoY), reaching new heights. Additionally, Trent witnessed a substantial increase in profit by an astounding 1200.28% YoY, reflecting strong financial growth.

Despite a slight decline of 4.87% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, Trent managed to boost its profit by 88.12%, indicating efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a significant increase by 13.09% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an impressive 83.94% year-over-year (YoY) growth, which might be attributed to strategic investments and expansion initiatives.

Moreover, the operating income saw a substantial rise of 79.48% QoQ and an outstanding 1212.48% YoY growth, underscoring Trent's strong performance across various business segments.

Trent reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.25 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 358.76% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher returns for its investors.

Furthermore, Trent's stock performance has been impressive, delivering a 3.49% return in the last week, 103.52% return in the last 6 months, and a 41.22% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, demonstrating investor confidence and market strength.

Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of 153361.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 4515 & 1369.05 respectively, indicating a stable financial position and market presence.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending a Sell, 6 analysts opting for a Hold, 8 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, stood at Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future prospects.

Trent Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3297.73466.62-4.87%2182.75+51.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total610.95540.24+13.09%332.15+83.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization212.94164.53+29.42%136.57+55.92%
Total Operating Expense2464.933002.63-17.91%2119.3+16.31%
Operating Income832.77463.99+79.48%63.45+1212.48%
Net Income Before Taxes919.03475.19+93.4%63.83+1339.81%
Net Income704.23374.36+88.12%54.16+1200.28%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.2510.53-31.11%1.58+358.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹704.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3297.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

