Trent Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1200.28% YOY

Trent Q4 Results Live : Trent declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 51.08% Year-over-Year (YoY), reaching new heights. Additionally, Trent witnessed a substantial increase in profit by an astounding 1200.28% YoY, reflecting strong financial growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a slight decline of 4.87% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, Trent managed to boost its profit by 88.12%, indicating efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a significant increase by 13.09% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an impressive 83.94% year-over-year (YoY) growth, which might be attributed to strategic investments and expansion initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income saw a substantial rise of 79.48% QoQ and an outstanding 1212.48% YoY growth, underscoring Trent's strong performance across various business segments.

Trent reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹7.25 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 358.76% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher returns for its investors.

Furthermore, Trent's stock performance has been impressive, delivering a 3.49% return in the last week, 103.52% return in the last 6 months, and a 41.22% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, demonstrating investor confidence and market strength. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of ₹153361.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4515 & ₹1369.05 respectively, indicating a stable financial position and market presence.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending a Sell, 6 analysts opting for a Hold, 8 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, stood at Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future prospects.

Trent Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3297.7 3466.62 -4.87% 2182.75 +51.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 610.95 540.24 +13.09% 332.15 +83.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 212.94 164.53 +29.42% 136.57 +55.92% Total Operating Expense 2464.93 3002.63 -17.91% 2119.3 +16.31% Operating Income 832.77 463.99 +79.48% 63.45 +1212.48% Net Income Before Taxes 919.03 475.19 +93.4% 63.83 +1339.81% Net Income 704.23 374.36 +88.12% 54.16 +1200.28% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.25 10.53 -31.11% 1.58 +358.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹704.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3297.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!