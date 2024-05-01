Trent Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 1200.28% YOY

Trent Q4 Results Live : Trent declared their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 51.08% Year-over-Year (YoY), reaching new heights. Additionally, Trent witnessed a substantial increase in profit by an astounding 1200.28% YoY, reflecting strong financial growth.
Despite a slight decline of 4.87% in revenue compared to the previous quarter, Trent managed to boost its profit by 88.12%, indicating efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a significant increase by 13.09% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and an impressive 83.94% year-over-year (YoY) growth, which might be attributed to strategic investments and expansion initiatives.
Moreover, the operating income saw a substantial rise of 79.48% QoQ and an outstanding 1212.48% YoY growth, underscoring Trent's strong performance across various business segments.
Trent reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹7.25 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 358.76% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher returns for its investors.
Furthermore, Trent's stock performance has been impressive, delivering a 3.49% return in the last week, 103.52% return in the last 6 months, and a 41.22% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, demonstrating investor confidence and market strength.
Currently, Trent boasts a market capitalization of ₹153361.9 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4515 & ₹1369.05 respectively, indicating a stable financial position and market presence.
Analysts covering the company have provided varied recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 1 analyst recommending a Sell, 6 analysts opting for a Hold, 8 analysts suggesting a Buy, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of 01 May, 2024, stood at Buy, indicating a positive outlook for Trent's future prospects.
Trent Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3297.7
|3466.62
|-4.87%
|2182.75
|+51.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|610.95
|540.24
|+13.09%
|332.15
|+83.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|212.94
|164.53
|+29.42%
|136.57
|+55.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|2464.93
|3002.63
|-17.91%
|2119.3
|+16.31%
|Operating Income
|832.77
|463.99
|+79.48%
|63.45
|+1212.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|919.03
|475.19
|+93.4%
|63.83
|+1339.81%
|Net Income
|704.23
|374.36
|+88.12%
|54.16
|+1200.28%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.25
|10.53
|-31.11%
|1.58
|+358.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹704.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3297.7Cr
