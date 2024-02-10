Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.32% YOY

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.32% YOY

Livemint

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.76% YoY & profit increased by 4.32% YoY

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.76% & the profit increased by 4.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 54.19% and the profit increased by 137.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.95% q-o-q & increased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 69.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has delivered -2% return in the last 1 week, 46.73% return in the last 6 months and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has a market cap of 868.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 144.95 & 58.15 respectively.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue741.02480.59+54.19%812.18-8.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.5920.36+10.95%18.76+20.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.876.16-4.66%6.27-6.3%
Total Operating Expense701.04457.02+53.39%774.32-9.46%
Operating Income39.9823.56+69.69%37.87+5.58%
Net Income Before Taxes29.0712.13+139.69%27.27+6.6%
Net Income21.449.01+137.86%20.55+4.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.211.35+137.78%3.08+4.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹741.02Cr

