Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.32% YOY

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.76% & the profit increased by 4.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 54.19% and the profit increased by 137.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.95% q-o-q & increased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 69.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has delivered -2% return in the last 1 week, 46.73% return in the last 6 months and 1.8% YTD return.
Currently, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has a market cap of ₹868.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹144.95 & ₹58.15 respectively.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|741.02
|480.59
|+54.19%
|812.18
|-8.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.59
|20.36
|+10.95%
|18.76
|+20.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.87
|6.16
|-4.66%
|6.27
|-6.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.04
|457.02
|+53.39%
|774.32
|-9.46%
|Operating Income
|39.98
|23.56
|+69.69%
|37.87
|+5.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.07
|12.13
|+139.69%
|27.27
|+6.6%
|Net Income
|21.44
|9.01
|+137.86%
|20.55
|+4.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.21
|1.35
|+137.78%
|3.08
|+4.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹741.02Cr
