Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4.32% YOY

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.76% & the profit increased by 4.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 54.19% and the profit increased by 137.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.95% q-o-q & increased by 20.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 69.69% q-o-q & increased by 5.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.21 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 4.22% Y-o-Y.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has delivered -2% return in the last 1 week, 46.73% return in the last 6 months and 1.8% YTD return.

Currently, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has a market cap of ₹868.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹144.95 & ₹58.15 respectively.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 741.02 480.59 +54.19% 812.18 -8.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.59 20.36 +10.95% 18.76 +20.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.87 6.16 -4.66% 6.27 -6.3% Total Operating Expense 701.04 457.02 +53.39% 774.32 -9.46% Operating Income 39.98 23.56 +69.69% 37.87 +5.58% Net Income Before Taxes 29.07 12.13 +139.69% 27.27 +6.6% Net Income 21.44 9.01 +137.86% 20.55 +4.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.21 1.35 +137.78% 3.08 +4.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹741.02Cr

