Tricolor Trustee Says Initial Probes Suggest ‘Pervasive’ Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- The trustee overseeing bankrupt Tricolor Holdings is investigating possible wrongdoing by the subprime auto lender before its collapse in order to raise money to pay creditors, a lawyer said in court Friday.

The company’s business “appears to be a pervasive fraud of rather extraordinary proportion,” Charles R. Gibbs, who is representing the trustee, told the judge overseeing the company’s liquidation. “Initial reports from these reviews indicate potentially systemic levels of fraud.”

In order to fund an investigation and the rest of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceedings, the trustee, Anne Elizabeth Burns, is seeking a $30 million loan, Gibbs said.

Burns has asked the court for permission to keep operating part of the company’s business, a request that’s unusual in Chapter 7 proceedings. Typically, in these cases, the trustee simply liquidates whatever assets a bankrupt company has left.

During the hearing, Burns testified that she would rehire at least two key employees, but would not sell cars through its former dealerships. Instead, the trustee will try to preserve as many assets as possible, including the vehicles themselves. Her team will try to sell those cars as quickly as possible, but didn’t say how those sales might happen.

Tricolor had sprawling operations across the US Southwest, with more than 60 locations before its collapse last month, when it filed for court protection amid allegations of fraud. The downfall of Tricolor, which focused on lending to individuals with little to no credit history, including undocumented workers, has also ensnared some of Wall Street’s biggest players and bondholders.

