Trident Ltd Q3 consolidated net soars 200% to 112 cr

Punjab-based textile player Trident Ltd on Monday reported 200% surge in consolidated net profit at ₹112 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹37 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 20% to ₹1,303 crore as against ₹1,082 crore in December 2019.

At 2:50 pm on Monday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 2% higher at ₹15.06.

Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in home textile space in India.

Earlier this month, Trident Limited said that it has been granted patent for “Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric by European Patent office. The patent relates to "method of producing a fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric."

This will, Trident said, help the company to deliver its special soft towels without usage of any chemical based

fibers enabling it to save environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in European Market.

