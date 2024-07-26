Trident Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.06% YOY

Trident Q1 Results Live : Trident, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024.

The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 16.67% year-over-year.

However, the profit saw a decline of 21.06% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a 3.59% growth in revenue and a notable 30.24% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.11% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 21.74% year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income rose by 21.39% sequentially but decreased by 7.28% year-over-year.

The company reported an EPS of ₹0.15 for Q1, marking a 21.05% decrease year-over-year.

Trident's stock performance in the market showed a -0.53% return in the last week, a -17.71% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.92% year-to-date return.

Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of ₹18800.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹52.9 & ₹31.6 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Strong Buy.

Trident Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1742.71 1682.26 +3.59% 1493.71 +16.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 226.72 238.92 -5.11% 186.23 +21.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.69 96.43 -4.92% 88.76 +3.3% Total Operating Expense 1614.68 1576.79 +2.4% 1355.63 +19.11% Operating Income 128.03 105.47 +21.39% 138.08 -7.28% Net Income Before Taxes 101.99 78.15 +30.51% 121.91 -16.34% Net Income 73.73 56.61 +30.24% 93.4 -21.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.11 +35.03% 0.19 -21.05%