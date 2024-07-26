Trident Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.06% YOY

Trident Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.67% YoY & profit decreased by 21.06% YoY

Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Trident Q1 Results Live
Trident Q1 Results Live

Trident Q1 Results Live : Trident, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024.

The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 16.67% year-over-year.

However, the profit saw a decline of 21.06% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a 3.59% growth in revenue and a notable 30.24% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.11% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 21.74% year-over-year.

Moreover, the operating income rose by 21.39% sequentially but decreased by 7.28% year-over-year.

The company reported an EPS of 0.15 for Q1, marking a 21.05% decrease year-over-year.

Trident's stock performance in the market showed a -0.53% return in the last week, a -17.71% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.92% year-to-date return.

Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of 18800.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 52.9 & 31.6 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Strong Buy.

Trident Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1742.711682.26+3.59%1493.71+16.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.72238.92-5.11%186.23+21.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.6996.43-4.92%88.76+3.3%
Total Operating Expense1614.681576.79+2.4%1355.63+19.11%
Operating Income128.03105.47+21.39%138.08-7.28%
Net Income Before Taxes101.9978.15+30.51%121.91-16.34%
Net Income73.7356.61+30.24%93.4-21.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.11+35.03%0.19-21.05%
FAQs
₹73.73Cr
₹1742.71Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
