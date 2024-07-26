Trident Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.06% YOY

Trident Q1 Results Live : Trident, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024.
The company witnessed a significant increase in revenue by 16.67% year-over-year.
However, the profit saw a decline of 21.06% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a 3.59% growth in revenue and a notable 30.24% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 5.11% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 21.74% year-over-year.
Moreover, the operating income rose by 21.39% sequentially but decreased by 7.28% year-over-year.
The company reported an EPS of ₹0.15 for Q1, marking a 21.05% decrease year-over-year.
Trident's stock performance in the market showed a -0.53% return in the last week, a -17.71% return in the last 6 months, and a 2.92% year-to-date return.
Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of ₹18800.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹52.9 & ₹31.6 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Strong Buy.
Trident Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1742.71
|1682.26
|+3.59%
|1493.71
|+16.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|226.72
|238.92
|-5.11%
|186.23
|+21.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.69
|96.43
|-4.92%
|88.76
|+3.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|1614.68
|1576.79
|+2.4%
|1355.63
|+19.11%
|Operating Income
|128.03
|105.47
|+21.39%
|138.08
|-7.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.99
|78.15
|+30.51%
|121.91
|-16.34%
|Net Income
|73.73
|56.61
|+30.24%
|93.4
|-21.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.11
|+35.03%
|0.19
|-21.05%
