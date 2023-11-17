Trident Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 142.6% YOY
Trident Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 25.03% YoY & profit increased by 142.6% YoY
Trident, the textile and paper manufacturer, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.
The topline, or revenue, of Trident increased by 25.03% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its core businesses. Moreover, the company's profit surged by an impressive 142.6% year-over-year, underscoring its operational efficiency and effective cost management.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Trident's revenue grew by 20.34% while the profit decreased by 2.88%. This indicates a strong performance over the sequential quarter, despite a slight dip in profit.
Trident also revealed that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 43.61% year-over-year, which is something the company may need to address in the coming quarters.
On the positive side, the operating income showed resilience, with a 7.77% increase quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 105.4% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core operations.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.18, marking a substantial 156.84% increase year-over-year, reflecting positively on Trident's profitability and potential for shareholder returns.
In terms of market performance, Trident has delivered a 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 9.1% return in the last 6 months, and 11.97% year-to-date return, indicating favorable investor sentiment and confidence in the company's prospects.
As of 17 Nov, 2023, Trident has a market capitalization of ₹19297.83 Cr and its 52-week high/low stock prices are ₹43.75 and ₹25.05 respectively, providing insights into the company's stock price movements over the past year.
Furthermore, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook on Trident's future performance and growth prospects.
The consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy, indicating a favorable sentiment from analysts and potential upside for the company's stock.
Trident Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1797.52
|1493.71
|+20.34%
|1437.67
|+25.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|216.53
|186.23
|+16.27%
|150.78
|+43.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|89.39
|88.76
|+0.71%
|77.76
|+14.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|1648.71
|1355.63
|+21.62%
|1365.22
|+20.77%
|Operating Income
|148.81
|138.08
|+7.77%
|72.45
|+105.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|130.44
|121.91
|+7%
|48.09
|+171.24%
|Net Income
|90.71
|93.4
|-2.88%
|37.39
|+142.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.19
|-5.37%
|0.07
|+156.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹90.71Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1797.52Cr
