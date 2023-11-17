Trident Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 142.6% YOY

Trident, the textile and paper manufacturer, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline, or revenue, of Trident increased by 25.03% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its core businesses. Moreover, the company's profit surged by an impressive 142.6% year-over-year, underscoring its operational efficiency and effective cost management.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Trident's revenue grew by 20.34% while the profit decreased by 2.88%. This indicates a strong performance over the sequential quarter, despite a slight dip in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident also revealed that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 43.61% year-over-year, which is something the company may need to address in the coming quarters.

On the positive side, the operating income showed resilience, with a 7.77% increase quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 105.4% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.18, marking a substantial 156.84% increase year-over-year, reflecting positively on Trident's profitability and potential for shareholder returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Trident has delivered a 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 9.1% return in the last 6 months, and 11.97% year-to-date return, indicating favorable investor sentiment and confidence in the company's prospects.

As of 17 Nov, 2023, Trident has a market capitalization of ₹19297.83 Cr and its 52-week high/low stock prices are ₹43.75 and ₹25.05 respectively, providing insights into the company's stock price movements over the past year.

Furthermore, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook on Trident's future performance and growth prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy, indicating a favorable sentiment from analysts and potential upside for the company's stock.

Trident Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1797.52 1493.71 +20.34% 1437.67 +25.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 216.53 186.23 +16.27% 150.78 +43.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 89.39 88.76 +0.71% 77.76 +14.96% Total Operating Expense 1648.71 1355.63 +21.62% 1365.22 +20.77% Operating Income 148.81 138.08 +7.77% 72.45 +105.4% Net Income Before Taxes 130.44 121.91 +7% 48.09 +171.24% Net Income 90.71 93.4 -2.88% 37.39 +142.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.19 -5.37% 0.07 +156.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹90.71Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1797.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.