Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Trident Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 142.6% YOY

Trident Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 142.6% YOY

Livemint

Trident Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 25.03% YoY & profit increased by 142.6% YoY

Trident Q2 FY24 Results

Trident, the textile and paper manufacturer, announced its Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The topline, or revenue, of Trident increased by 25.03% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its core businesses. Moreover, the company's profit surged by an impressive 142.6% year-over-year, underscoring its operational efficiency and effective cost management.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Trident's revenue grew by 20.34% while the profit decreased by 2.88%. This indicates a strong performance over the sequential quarter, despite a slight dip in profit.

Trident also revealed that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 16.27% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 43.61% year-over-year, which is something the company may need to address in the coming quarters.

On the positive side, the operating income showed resilience, with a 7.77% increase quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 105.4% increase year-over-year, demonstrating the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.18, marking a substantial 156.84% increase year-over-year, reflecting positively on Trident's profitability and potential for shareholder returns.

In terms of market performance, Trident has delivered a 4.5% return in the last 1 week, 9.1% return in the last 6 months, and 11.97% year-to-date return, indicating favorable investor sentiment and confidence in the company's prospects.

As of 17 Nov, 2023, Trident has a market capitalization of 19297.83 Cr and its 52-week high/low stock prices are 43.75 and 25.05 respectively, providing insights into the company's stock price movements over the past year.

Furthermore, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a positive outlook on Trident's future performance and growth prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy, indicating a favorable sentiment from analysts and potential upside for the company's stock.

Trident Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1797.521493.71+20.34%1437.67+25.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total216.53186.23+16.27%150.78+43.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization89.3988.76+0.71%77.76+14.96%
Total Operating Expense1648.711355.63+21.62%1365.22+20.77%
Operating Income148.81138.08+7.77%72.45+105.4%
Net Income Before Taxes130.44121.91+7%48.09+171.24%
Net Income90.7193.4-2.88%37.39+142.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.19-5.37%0.07+156.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹90.71Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1797.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
