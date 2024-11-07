Trident Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.29% YOY

Trident Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.71% YoY & profit decreased by 8.29% YoY.

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Trident Q2 Results Live
Trident Q2 Results Live

Trident Q2 Results Live : Trident announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue showed a decline of 4.71% year-over-year, while profit fell by 8.29% compared to the same period last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a slight revenue decline of 1.71%, but saw a notable profit increase of 12.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.

Examining the expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 1.31% quarter-over-quarter, although they rose by 3.33% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing cost management challenges.

The operating income reported an increase of 1.03% from the previous quarter, but a significant decrease of 13.08% year-over-year, signaling potential issues with operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.17, reflecting a decrease of 5.45% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability pressures faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Trident has delivered a modest return of 1.57% over the last week. However, the company has faced a more challenging environment with a return of -11.38% over the last six months and -5.65% year-to-date.

Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of 17,235.18 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 52.9 and a low of 31.77.

As of November 7, 2024, all analysts covering Trident have given a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's long-term growth potential despite the current quarter's challenges.

Trident Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1712.941742.71-1.71%1797.52-4.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total223.74226.72-1.31%216.53+3.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.1991.69+0.55%89.39+3.13%
Total Operating Expense1583.591614.68-1.93%1648.71-3.95%
Operating Income129.35128.03+1.03%148.81-13.08%
Net Income Before Taxes99.07101.99-2.86%130.44-24.05%
Net Income83.1973.73+12.83%90.71-8.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.15+13.33%0.18-5.45%
FAQs
₹83.19Cr
₹1712.94Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsTrident Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.29% YOY

