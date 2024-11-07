Trident Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.29% YOY

Trident Q2 Results Live : Trident announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue showed a decline of 4.71% year-over-year, while profit fell by 8.29% compared to the same period last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a slight revenue decline of 1.71%, but saw a notable profit increase of 12.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.
Examining the expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 1.31% quarter-over-quarter, although they rose by 3.33% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing cost management challenges.
The operating income reported an increase of 1.03% from the previous quarter, but a significant decrease of 13.08% year-over-year, signaling potential issues with operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.17, reflecting a decrease of 5.45% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability pressures faced by the company.
In terms of stock performance, Trident has delivered a modest return of 1.57% over the last week. However, the company has faced a more challenging environment with a return of -11.38% over the last six months and -5.65% year-to-date.
Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of ₹17,235.18 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹52.9 and a low of ₹31.77.
As of November 7, 2024, all analysts covering Trident have given a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's long-term growth potential despite the current quarter's challenges.
Trident Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1712.94
|1742.71
|-1.71%
|1797.52
|-4.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|223.74
|226.72
|-1.31%
|216.53
|+3.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.19
|91.69
|+0.55%
|89.39
|+3.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|1583.59
|1614.68
|-1.93%
|1648.71
|-3.95%
|Operating Income
|129.35
|128.03
|+1.03%
|148.81
|-13.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.07
|101.99
|-2.86%
|130.44
|-24.05%
|Net Income
|83.19
|73.73
|+12.83%
|90.71
|-8.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.15
|+13.33%
|0.18
|-5.45%
