Trident Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.29% YOY

Trident Q2 Results Live : Trident announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline revenue showed a decline of 4.71% year-over-year, while profit fell by 8.29% compared to the same period last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Trident experienced a slight revenue decline of 1.71%, but saw a notable profit increase of 12.83%. This indicates some resilience in profitability despite the overall revenue drop.

Examining the expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a minor decline of 1.31% quarter-over-quarter, although they rose by 3.33% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing cost management challenges.

The operating income reported an increase of 1.03% from the previous quarter, but a significant decrease of 13.08% year-over-year, signaling potential issues with operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.17, reflecting a decrease of 5.45% year-over-year, further emphasizing the profitability pressures faced by the company.

In terms of stock performance, Trident has delivered a modest return of 1.57% over the last week. However, the company has faced a more challenging environment with a return of -11.38% over the last six months and -5.65% year-to-date.

Currently, Trident holds a market capitalization of ₹17,235.18 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹52.9 and a low of ₹31.77.

As of November 7, 2024, all analysts covering Trident have given a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's long-term growth potential despite the current quarter's challenges.

Trident Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1712.94 1742.71 -1.71% 1797.52 -4.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 223.74 226.72 -1.31% 216.53 +3.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.19 91.69 +0.55% 89.39 +3.13% Total Operating Expense 1583.59 1614.68 -1.93% 1648.71 -3.95% Operating Income 129.35 128.03 +1.03% 148.81 -13.08% Net Income Before Taxes 99.07 101.99 -2.86% 130.44 -24.05% Net Income 83.19 73.73 +12.83% 90.71 -8.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.15 +13.33% 0.18 -5.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹83.19Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹1712.94Cr

