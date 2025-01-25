Trident Q3 Results 2025:Trident declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.17% & the profit decreased by 26.73% YoY. Profit at ₹79.7 crore and revenue at ₹1667.09 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 4.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 11.93% q-o-q & decreased by 33.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 which decreased by 31.82% Y-o-Y.
Trident has delivered -2.04% return in the last 1 week, -16.25% return in last 6 months and -6.43% YTD return.
Currently the Trident has a market cap of ₹15775.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.15 & ₹29.51 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Trident Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1667.09
|1712.94
|-2.68%
|1835.34
|-9.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|232.4
|223.74
|+3.87%
|235.17
|-1.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.56
|92.19
|+0.4%
|90.4
|+2.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|1553.17
|1583.59
|-1.92%
|1664.31
|-6.68%
|Operating Income
|113.92
|129.35
|-11.93%
|171.03
|-33.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.78
|99.07
|+2.74%
|146.33
|-30.44%
|Net Income
|79.7
|83.19
|-4.2%
|108.78
|-26.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76%
|0.22
|-31.82%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.