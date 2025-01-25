Trident Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 26.73% YOY, profit at ₹79.7 crore and revenue at ₹1667.09 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Trident Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Trident Q3 Results 2025:Trident declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.17% & the profit decreased by 26.73% YoY. Profit at 79.7 crore and revenue at 1667.09 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 4.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.

Trident Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 11.93% q-o-q & decreased by 33.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.15 for Q3 which decreased by 31.82% Y-o-Y.

Trident has delivered -2.04% return in the last 1 week, -16.25% return in last 6 months and -6.43% YTD return.

Currently the Trident has a market cap of 15775.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of 49.15 & 29.51 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Trident Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1667.091712.94-2.68%1835.34-9.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total232.4223.74+3.87%235.17-1.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.5692.19+0.4%90.4+2.39%
Total Operating Expense1553.171583.59-1.92%1664.31-6.68%
Operating Income113.92129.35-11.93%171.03-33.39%
Net Income Before Taxes101.7899.07+2.74%146.33-30.44%
Net Income79.783.19-4.2%108.78-26.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.17-11.76%0.22-31.82%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹79.7Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1667.09Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:50 AM IST
