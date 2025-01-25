Trident Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 26.73% YOY, profit at ₹79.7 crore and revenue at ₹1667.09 crore

Trident Q3 Results 2025:Trident declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 9.17% & the profit decreased by 26.73% YoY. Profit at ₹79.7 crore and revenue at ₹1667.09 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.68% and the profit decreased by 4.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.87% q-o-q & decreased by 1.18% Y-o-Y.

Trident Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 11.93% q-o-q & decreased by 33.39% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q3 which decreased by 31.82% Y-o-Y.

Trident has delivered -2.04% return in the last 1 week, -16.25% return in last 6 months and -6.43% YTD return.

Currently the Trident has a market cap of ₹15775.44 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.15 & ₹29.51 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2025 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Advertisement

Trident Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1667.09 1712.94 -2.68% 1835.34 -9.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 232.4 223.74 +3.87% 235.17 -1.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.56 92.19 +0.4% 90.4 +2.39% Total Operating Expense 1553.17 1583.59 -1.92% 1664.31 -6.68% Operating Income 113.92 129.35 -11.93% 171.03 -33.39% Net Income Before Taxes 101.78 99.07 +2.74% 146.33 -30.44% Net Income 79.7 83.19 -4.2% 108.78 -26.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.17 -11.76% 0.22 -31.82%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.