Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.91% YOY

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : Trinity League India announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue and a 39.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0% decline in revenue but a significant 71.61% decrease in loss.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.89% decrease quarter-on-quarter, yet witnessed a 15.31% increase year-on-year.
Operating income showed positive growth, with a 6.28% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.01% increase year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.51, marking a 40% increase year-on-year.
Trinity League India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.05
|0.05
|-1.89%
|0.04
|+15.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.02
|-29.03%
|0.02
|-27.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.09
|-6.28%
|0.09
|-7.01%
|Operating Income
|-0.08
|-0.09
|+6.28%
|-0.09
|+7.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.4
|-1.42
|+71.48%
|-0.68
|+40.55%
|Net Income
|-0.4
|-1.43
|+71.61%
|-0.67
|+39.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.51
|-1.8
|+71.67%
|-0.85
|+40%