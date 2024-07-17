Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.91% YOY

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.91% YOY

Livemint

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 39.91% YoY

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : Trinity League India announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue and a 39.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0% decline in revenue but a significant 71.61% decrease in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.89% decrease quarter-on-quarter, yet witnessed a 15.31% increase year-on-year.

Operating income showed positive growth, with a 6.28% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.01% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.51, marking a 40% increase year-on-year.

Trinity League India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.050.05-1.89%0.04+15.31%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.02-29.03%0.02-27.87%
Total Operating Expense0.080.09-6.28%0.09-7.01%
Operating Income-0.08-0.09+6.28%-0.09+7.01%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.4-1.42+71.48%-0.68+40.55%
Net Income-0.4-1.43+71.61%-0.67+39.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.51-1.8+71.67%-0.85+40%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

