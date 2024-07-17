Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 39.91% YOY

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 39.91% YoY

Trinity League India Q1 Results Live : Trinity League India announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, revealing a 0% decrease in revenue and a 39.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 0% decline in revenue but a significant 71.61% decrease in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced a 1.89% decrease quarter-on-quarter, yet witnessed a 15.31% increase year-on-year.

Operating income showed positive growth, with a 6.28% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 7.01% increase year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.51, marking a 40% increase year-on-year.

Trinity League India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.05 0.05 -1.89% 0.04 +15.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.02 -29.03% 0.02 -27.87% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.09 -6.28% 0.09 -7.01% Operating Income -0.08 -0.09 +6.28% -0.09 +7.01% Net Income Before Taxes -0.4 -1.42 +71.48% -0.68 +40.55% Net Income -0.4 -1.43 +71.61% -0.67 +39.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.51 -1.8 +71.67% -0.85 +40%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

