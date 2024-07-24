Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3960.29% YOY

Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : Trishakti Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 113.77% & the profit increased by 3960.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.1% and the profit increased by 2348.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.94% q-o-q & increased by 17.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 743.69% q-o-q & increased by 3373.94% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q1 which increased by 3858.33% Y-o-Y.
Trishakti Industries has delivered 11.29% return in the last 1 week, 34.6% return in last 6 months and 87.36% YTD return.
Currently the Trishakti Industries has a market cap of ₹81.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹70.34 & ₹6.8 respectively.
Trishakti Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.41
|42.43
|-73.1%
|5.34
|+113.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.2
|+16.94%
|0.19
|+17.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.11
|-14.54%
|0.05
|+78.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.38
|42.19
|-77.78%
|5.28
|+77.53%
|Operating Income
|2.04
|0.24
|+743.69%
|0.06
|+3373.94%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.87
|0.12
|+1514.94%
|0.05
|+3677.98%
|Net Income
|1.4
|0.06
|+2348.95%
|0.03
|+3960.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|0.04
|+2275%
|0.02
|+3858.33%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess