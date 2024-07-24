Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3960.29% YOY

Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 113.77% YoY & profit increased by 3960.29% YoY

Published24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live
Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live

Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : Trishakti Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 113.77% & the profit increased by 3960.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.1% and the profit increased by 2348.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.94% q-o-q & increased by 17.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 743.69% q-o-q & increased by 3373.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.95 for Q1 which increased by 3858.33% Y-o-Y.

Trishakti Industries has delivered 11.29% return in the last 1 week, 34.6% return in last 6 months and 87.36% YTD return.

Currently the Trishakti Industries has a market cap of 81.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 70.34 & 6.8 respectively.

Trishakti Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.4142.43-73.1%5.34+113.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.2+16.94%0.19+17.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.11-14.54%0.05+78.31%
Total Operating Expense9.3842.19-77.78%5.28+77.53%
Operating Income2.040.24+743.69%0.06+3373.94%
Net Income Before Taxes1.870.12+1514.94%0.05+3677.98%
Net Income1.40.06+2348.95%0.03+3960.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.950.04+2275%0.02+3858.33%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.4Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.41Cr
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
