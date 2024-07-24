Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3960.29% YOY

Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 113.77% YoY & profit increased by 3960.29% YoY

Trishakti Industries Q1 Results Live : Trishakti Industries declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 113.77% & the profit increased by 3960.29% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 73.1% and the profit increased by 2348.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.94% q-o-q & increased by 17.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 743.69% q-o-q & increased by 3373.94% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q1 which increased by 3858.33% Y-o-Y.

Trishakti Industries has delivered 11.29% return in the last 1 week, 34.6% return in last 6 months and 87.36% YTD return.

Currently the Trishakti Industries has a market cap of ₹81.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹70.34 & ₹6.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trishakti Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.41 42.43 -73.1% 5.34 +113.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.2 +16.94% 0.19 +17.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.11 -14.54% 0.05 +78.31% Total Operating Expense 9.38 42.19 -77.78% 5.28 +77.53% Operating Income 2.04 0.24 +743.69% 0.06 +3373.94% Net Income Before Taxes 1.87 0.12 +1514.94% 0.05 +3677.98% Net Income 1.4 0.06 +2348.95% 0.03 +3960.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 0.04 +2275% 0.02 +3858.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹11.41Cr

